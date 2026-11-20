Hunter Schafer is opening up her experiences with monogamy and polygamy - and which one she prefers.

The Euphoria star, who previously dated her co-star, Dominic Fike, sat down with Cosmopolitan's Blind Date to talk all things sex, love, and relationships.

“How are you feeling about monogamy these days?” the Euphoria star was asked by Editor-in-Chief Willa Bennett.

“I’ve done my rounds in like the queer community, moving through queerness, operating in different forms of queerness, done the open thing, done the poly thing, and I think I like monogamy," Schafer responded.

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“I think it’s nice and sweet, and it’s less complicated.”

Schafer opened up about her relationship preferences (Cosmopolitan/YouTube)

Schafer said that for her, being non-monogamous 'comes with more work a lot of the time'.

"I hate scheduling," she claimed.

"What if one of your partners sees the schedule and sees the other partner on the schedule, and then you've got to talk about that? It's very stressful. There's a lot of talking."

However, Schafer said she 'rocks with the concept' calling it 'very fierce'.

"But in practice, it's much harder. And I also don't have time," she said.

It's not the first time Schafer has spoken about polyamorous relationships. Back in 2024, the star told Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast that all her relationships before her first relationship with a man had been polyamorous.

“Everything else had been polyamorous because that's what I came up in. That's how I learned relationships," she said.

She added that she used to see monogomy as limiting, although came to understand it after entering her first monogamous relationship.

Schafer and Fike met on the Euphoria set (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

Schafer's interview comes just days after she responded to those Bond girl rumors. Following Amazon's announcement that Robert Pattinson would be the next James Bond, the internet was full of theories on who could be the next Bond girl, with Schafer being tipped as one of the main contenders.

Variety stated that The Hunger Games star 'would make history as the first trans Bond girl' and they believe she would 'be a damn good one'.

"We could totally see Schafer and Pattinson sharing flirty banter before going head-to-head against some baddies — and just imagine the looks on that press tour!" the report added.

Schafer may be keen, should the offer come her way, as she said during the Blade Runner 2099 premiere on Tuesday (November 17) that she would be adding she doesn't 'know who wouldn’t' that opportunity.

Watch this space!