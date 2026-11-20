First Lady Melania Trump fielded questions from reporters at the New York City premiere of her new docuseries on Thursday night, and one was aimed squarely at her husband.

A reporter, as shown in a One America News live broadcast, told her: "This movie really shows the personal side of your life and your family for the first time. What's your husband's worst habit that you can share with me? That we don't know about."

With a slight shake of her head and a smile, Melania waved the question away, saying simply: "Oh, that's private."

The reporter pressed on with "Come on, give me one." The first lady's reply was "Trust. Trust and Family," a nod to the title of the opening episode of her series, Family and Trust.

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Amazon reportedly paid $40 million to acquire the Melania documentary and a further $35 million toward its promotion. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

She was also asked about the prospect of congressional investigations, with Democrats preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress in January.

"Are you concerned about these investigations of the family? Now you have the Democrats saying they're going to investigate the family," one reporter asked.

Melania appeared unfazed. "Well, we went through a lot already. And, we are used to it," she responded.

"And I just suggest that they focus on the positive stuff and, uh, take time to take care of United States and not spend time into investigations."

Rep. Robert Garcia of California released letters on Wednesday directing members of President Donald Trump's family and top administration officials to preserve documents. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

What investigations are Democrats planning into the Trump family?

Democrats won back both the House and the Senate in the midterm elections, and top figures in the party have started laying the groundwork for probes of the Trump administration that are due to begin in January.

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, who is expected to lead the committee once Democrats take over, released letters on Wednesday directing members of Trump's family and senior administration officials to preserve documents. It is an early step toward investigating the Republican president and his administration.

The letters span alleged financial conflicts involving Trump's family, misconduct at the Department of Homeland Security and the administration's handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

"Oversight Democrats are fighting to put an end to this Administration's self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse," Garcia said in a statement. "These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans. This is just the beginning."

The democrats say they will be investigating the Trump administration's handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

Garcia has also named several people he intends to interview, including former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, ousted ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, new White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and former Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Directed by Brett Ratner, the two-part series is made up of the episodes Family and Trust and Pride and Honor, with Fernando Sulichi on board as producer. It arrives on Prime Video on Friday, November 20.

The trailer opens with Melania saying: "Everybody wants to be close to power and sometimes could be very dangerous."

The docuseries follows Ratner's Melania documentary, which arrived in theaters on January 30 and began streaming on March 9. Amazon reportedly paid $40 million to acquire the documentary and a further $35 million toward its promotion.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.