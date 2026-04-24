Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (known as AOC) gave a brutal response when she was asked who President Donald Trump should 'fire next' from his cabinet.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday (April 23), AOC was asked by PabloReports about Trump recently firing a number of female members of staff, such as Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security and Pam Bondi as Attorney General.

Trump fired Noem in March after what a government source termed a disastrous string of ‘unfortunate leadership failures’. The president later shared on social media that Noem’s role would be taken over by Markwayne Mullin, a senator from Oklahoma.

Trump seemed to bear her no ill will and pointed out that Noem would still be retaining a position in his administration as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

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Meanwhile, Bondi left the role of attorney general earlier this month, with The Wall Street Journal reporting that Trump had informed Bondi that her time as attorney general was over during a car ride.

He reportedly said: "I think it's time," with the news later announced the following day.

AOC was asked by PabloReports about Trump recently firing a number of female members of staff (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The president confirmed that Bondi was to be replaced in the role by deputy attorney general Todd Blanche, writing: "Our Deputy Attorney General, and a very talented and respected Legal Mind, Todd Blanche, will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General."

Her departure from the position has allegedly come after cross-party criticism of her handling of the release of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein, which has reportedly frustrated Trump.

When asked who might 'be next', AOC questioned why Trump only 'seems to have the capability to fire female secretaries?'





PabloReports asked: "Who do you think the next person Trump should fire should be?... What's a man got to do to get fired in the Trump administration?"

To which AOC responded: "Is he out of women? That seems to be his pattern right now.

"Trump only seems to have the capability to fire female secretaries.

“... I think what Kash Patel has done is a thousand times worse than a lot of other people. But they’ve gotten off scot-free. If you’re a man in the Trump administration, it seems that they reward misconduct.

“Hard to tell, I think, they don’t seem to have a rhyme or a reason, unless it's to do with the Epstein files, then you'll get the chop.”

In response, Taylor Rogers, a White House spokeswoman said: “President Trump has always been and continues to be supported by many incredible, hardworking, and inspiring women – including those who serve in his cabinet – Kelly Loeffler, Linda McMahon, and Brooke Rollins, and his top advisers at this White House – including the first-ever female Chief of Staff. Across the Trump administration, all of the agencies continue to implement the President’s America First agenda.”