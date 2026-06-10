Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai is facing accusations of doctoring video footage after posting a clip of herself and the president at the NBA Finals.

Fans are claiming the sound of thousands of fans booing had been swapped out for cheers.

The controversy erupted after the 19-year-old golfer shared footage of the pair standing together during the national anthem at Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks fell 115-111 to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 on Monday June, 8th.

Trump made history at the event, becoming the first sitting president to attend an NBA finals game.

Advert

He watched from Knicks owner Jim Dolan's suite alongside several members of his administration, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

Before tip-off, Trump and Kai were shown together on the arena's jumbotron during the national anthem. The live broadcast captured loud boos echoing around the packed venue as the president appeared on screen, though Trump appeared unfazed, smiling and continuing to salute throughout.

After returning to the White House the following day, Kai posted her own version of the moment to social media.

"Thank you to 15SOF for capturing this special moment with my Grandpa," She wrote alongside the clip.

It didn't take long for viewers to notice something sounded different.

In Kai's uploaded version, the boos that rang clearly through the live broadcast appeared to have been replaced with cheering. The national anthem itself was also absent from the clip, prompting further suspicion online.

"Changing the audio is wild though," one user wrote.

Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai, has come under fire after sharing a response to the crowd reaction her grandfather received during the NBA Finals. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Another added: "That's embarrassing changing the audio." A third was more blunt: "It's sad in a way that she had to change the audio from booing to cheers, my God are all the Trumps fibbers."

One commenter zeroed in on the missing anthem: "Why isn't the National Anthem playing in this clip? When I watched this clip LIVE, the anthem was playing and the boos were loud and clear. This is NOT an authentic clip."

Whether the audio was deliberately altered or simply recorded differently from a secondary source remains unverified, but the clip has continued to spread, drawing far more attention than Kai likely intended.

UNILAD have approached Kai Trump for comment.

Trump's granddaughter Kai has been accused of editing video after grandfather Donald Trump was booed during NBA finals (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images)

Has Trump been booed at sporting events before?

The NBA Finals trip was Trump's 17th visit to a sporting event since returning to office, a run that has included the Super Bowl and the Daytona 500, as well as at least one other occasion where the crowd made its feelings known.

At the men's US Open final in Queens in 2025, boos rang out as Trump appeared on screen during the ABC broadcast. According to reports, his response, a smirk, caused the crowd noise to briefly intensify rather than die down.

The NBA Finals reception followed a similar pattern.

Trump has consistently brushed off hostile crowd reactions at public events, and Monday night at MSG was no different, though the aftermath, courtesy of his granddaughter's social media post, has kept the story alive well beyond the final buzzer.

The Spurs' Game 3 win puts them 2-1 up in the series, with Game 4 scheduled for Wednesday night in New York.