President Donald Trump gave a rather unexpected response to Fox News host Dana Perino when asked about whether the people of Iran have access to food and water.

Perino was left stunned when she asked the President about a pressing concern in Iran, only to receive an off-topic response.

During a phone-in chat on The Five, Perino asked Trump: "I think it is alarming that we have not been able to see or hear from any of the Iranian people. I imagine that is because their internet is shut down, I think there is some worry about them... do you have any insight into how they are doing? Do they have drinking water? Do they have food?"

Advert

Perino appeared to be caught off guard when Trump responded with a comment about her appearance.

"First, do you remember when we had lunch in the base of Trump Tower, you haven't changed," he said. "You have not changed. I'm not allowed to say this, it's the end of my political career but you may be even better looking.

"I will not say that because that will end my political career, you're not allowed to say a woman is beautiful anymore."

Perino laughed off the comments, crediting her hair and make-up team, adding: “Fox hair and makeup has a lot to do with it.”

Trump did return to Perino's question in the end, responding: “When you look at what has happened, they are petrified, because the one side has guns, and they have very nasty guns, the worst guns and machine guns, and what they do is they shoot you."

Trump did address Perino's question in the end (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The POTUS continued: ”And the people are brave, but they are not brave when they see people going down left and who you are, I don’t care how brave, unless you are really stupid, you can’t really protest, and the only reason they are not protesting is because they are being shot, one after another.

“They are doing it with snipers, where they have snipers and buildings—not that they have to be snipers because they have, you know, free range."

Earlier this week, reports began circulating around Trump's alleged 15-point plan for a ceasefire in Iran.

Initially, The New York Times shared details of the points reportedly included in the plan, including demands that Iran 'dismantle existing nuclear capabilities' and 'hand its stockpile of enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency', among others.

The Wall Street Journal later reported that Tehran had some demands of its own, such as the closure of all US military bases in the Gulf region, while elsewhere Iran denied being involved in any negotiations.

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has since claimed the White House had 'never confirmed that full plan'.

She said: “I saw a 15-point plan that was floated in the media. I would caution reporters in this room from reporting about speculative points or speculative plans from anonymous sources. The White House never confirmed that full plan. There are elements of truth to it, but some of the stories I read were not entirely factual."

UNILAD has reached out to The White House for comment