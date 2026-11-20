Bruno Mars has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late father, musician and bandleader Peter Hernandez, following his death at the age of 74.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, November 19, the 41-year-old "APT." and "I Just Might" hitmaker—born Peter Gene Hernandez—shared a carousel of throwback family photos alongside a poignant image of himself embracing his father in a hospital bed.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” Mars wrote. *“If you’ve ever seen me talk about him I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music.

“He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me. In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again. I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me.”

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Mars’ final line paid tribute to his late mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, who died unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm in 2013.





The Man Behind Bruno Mars’ Music and Style

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Hernandez grew up immersed in music—accompanying his own father to gigs with a Latin orchestra and later recalling to Midweek in 2014 that he "lived West Side Story, without the dancing," referencing his Jewish and Puerto Rican heritage.

Fascinated by doo-wop from a young age, he rebranded himself as "Dr. Doo-Wop" at 13 before relocating to Hawaii and forming his own band, the Love Notes—a group that grew to 18 members and was inducted into the Doo-Wop Hall of Fame in 2014.

In the 1990s, Hernandez helmed a show at the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel, bringing all six of his children—Mars, brother Eric, and sisters Tiara, Tahiti, Presley, and Jaime—into the act. It was there that a young Mars developed his mini Elvis persona, landing him a cameo as "Little Elvis" in the 1992 film Honeymoon in Vegas at age six and launching his career.

Even after Hernandez and Bayot divorced when Mars was 12—and Mars and his brother spent time moving between modest living spaces with their dad—the singer recalled during a 2016 60 Minutes interview that their close bond made every hardship manageable: "We had each other and it never felt like it was the end of the world."

Mars also credited his father with shaping everything from his rhythm to his signature stage aesthetic, telling Latina magazine in 2017: "My whole sense of rhythm is because my dad was teaching me bongos as a kid. He’s an old-school working musician, so that’s where the pinky rings come from, the patent-leather shoes, the suits, and the pompadour. It all stems from watching my father."

Bruno confirmed the tragic loss of his father on social media (Bruno Mars / Instagram)

‘The Proudest Man in the World’

Hernandez never hid his pride in watching his children succeed, telling Midweek in 2014 that he considered himself "the proudest man in the world of Bruno Mars and his brother and sisters."

“Bruno is the product of a lot of love from all his family,” Hernandez said at the time. “No woman could ever love Bruno as much as his late mother did, and no man could ever love Bruno as much as I love him.”



