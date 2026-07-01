Donald Trump pays tribute to Village People frontman and 'YMCA' writer Victor Willis as star dies aged 74
Home>News>US News

Donald Trump pays tribute to Village People frontman and 'YMCA' writer Victor Willis as star dies aged 74

Willis previously said the band asked Trump to 'stop playing their music' at his rallies

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Music, US News, Truth Social

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh