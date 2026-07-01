Donald Trump pays tribute to Village People frontman and 'YMCA' writer Victor Willis as star dies aged 74

President Donald Trump has posted a lengthy tribute to Village People star Victor Willis after it was announced the musician had died from 'a short but aggressive illness'.

Willis, 74, was was the lead singer of 1970s disco group Village People, and co-wrote the bands biggest hits, including YMCA - which Trump's had used, and danced along to, at his Presidential rallies.

Taking to Truth Social to pay tribute to the star, the President penned: "Village People singer Victor Willis is dead at 74. He was a great and happy guy who loved that I used his groups song, YMCA, at my Rallies. It became a 'monster' hit, again, 30 years after its original launch.

"Many singers and groups wanted to get on board at the Rallies after all of the Rally Attendance Records were set - The crowds were, and are, enormous - But Victor and the group was there for us right from the beginning! They loved the action, and we loved them and their great and uplifting song," he continued in the lengthy post.





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Trump then went on to say that he will 'think of Victor every time YMCA is played' including throughout the July Fourth week.

Concluding, the POTUS penned: "My condolences to his wonderful family and group, Victor Willis will be sorely missed, God Bless Him!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Willis' death was announced via the band's official Facebook page, in which they wrote: "We are profoundly sad to announce the death of Victor Willis, lead singer of Village People," said the brief statement.

"Victor passed on Monday June 30, 2026 of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested."

Trump was regularly seen dancing to the band's hit song YMCA (Photo by Mandel NGAN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite Trump's tribute to Willis - and claiming that he 'loved' the fact YMCA was played at rallies, in 2020, the star claimed the band actually asked the President to stop playing their music.

Speaking to BBC World News America, Willis said he 'liked hearing the music,' with the 1978 track even reaching number 14 on the billboard charts over three decades after it was played at the rallies.

However, the music star added: "I don't endorse Trump. I've never endorsed Trump, nor has the Village People.

"We have even asked him to stop playing our music at his rallies," he revealed. However, due to copyright laws, Trump was able to play the tune wherever he wanted to.

Asked whether he would have attended the President's inauguration to perform his favorite song, Willis told the outlet: "Probably not."















