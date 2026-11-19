The official cause of death for beloved stage and screen icon Sir Patrick Stewart has been confirmed, three weeks after the legendary Star Trek and X-Men actor passed away at the age of 86.

According to Stewart’s death certificate—released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner on Thursday, November 19, and obtained by TMZ—the British actor died from cardiopulmonary arrest alongside a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body, a progressive form of dementia that impacts memory, thinking, and movement.

The official document also reveals that Stewart’s remains were handled via alkaline hydrolysis—commonly known as water cremation—on November 3, an eco-friendly alternative process that uses water and chemicals rather than flames.

The death certificate released by the LA County examiner has confirmed that Stewart died after a battle with Alzheimer's and Lew Body Dementia (Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic)

A ‘Brief and Poignant Journey’

Stewart passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on October 28, surrounded by loved ones, with his family sharing the heartbreaking news on social media the following day.

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In their statement announcing his passing, Stewart’s family noted that he died in the care of his wife, Sunny Ozell, following what they described as a "brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia".

“He had been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” his family wrote at the time. “We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

The legend of stage and screen sadly passed away on October 28th

Remembering a Six-Decade Legacy

Born in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, in 1940, Stewart honed his craft with the Royal Shakespeare Company before becoming a global household name in 1987 as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation—a role he reprised across feature films and the acclaimed Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard.

He went on to win over a whole new generation of fans in 2000 as Professor Charles Xavier in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise, earning widespread praise alongside lifelong friend and frequent co-star Sir Ian McKellen.

Following his death, tributes poured in from across Hollywood and the theatre world, with McKellen remembering him as a man who "wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love", while Marvel Studios hailed him as "a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman."

In lieu of flowers, Stewart’s family requested that memorial donations be directed to the Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund and the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Caregiver Resources.