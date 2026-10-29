Star Trek and X-Men actor Sir Patrick Stewart dies aged 86

Actor Sir Patrick Stewart has died aged 86 at his home in Los Angeles.

The legendary actor, best known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier (Professor X) in the X-Men film franchise, died yesterday (October 28), his representatives have confirmed.

In a heartbreaking statement on his official Instagram page, they wrote: "We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

"He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."

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The statement continued: "His sonorous voice and singular talent will forever be synonymous with indelible performances in every genre. He explored the human condition in all its poetic complexity and brought hope not only to the far reaches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but into science fiction's most iconic final frontier aboard the Starship Enterprise.

"He was a Knight, Chancellor, motor sport enthusiast, and lifelong Huddersfield Football fan. He will be remembered for the dignity, compassion and humanity he brought to every role - in his art and life."

They concluded: "In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund and Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Caregiver Resources."

Prior to his death, Stewart reprised his iconic role as Professor Charles Xavier, in Marvel's upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 18, 2026.

He most recently appeared in the 2026 comedy series Bait, starring Riz Ahmed, in which he voices Pigtrick Stewart, a pig’s head that serves as an inner voice.

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