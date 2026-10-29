It's hard to believe Modern Family premiered over 15 years ago, and it's even harder to believe that Nolan Gould, who played the youngest Dunphy sibling, Luke, is two years off being 30.

Gould was just 10 years old when the ABC series premiered in 2009, and was 21 years old when it came to an end in April 2020.

However, Modern Family wasn't the star's first acting gig, despite him growing up on the series. He began acting in commercials at the age of three, and landed his first film credit in 2006 when he was just eight years old.

But has the star continued in his acting career, or did he decide it was time to take a break following 11 epic seasons of the show?

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Nolan Gould was 10 years old when Modern Family started (Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

Where is Modern Family star Nolan Gould now?

Since departing Modern Family, Gould has had a number of acting credits, including Greys Anatomy, Miranda's Victim, and The Nana Project.

His most recent acting credit came earlier this year when he starred in the 2026 short film The Liars of Black Mountain Road alongside Millie Gibbons and Bill Weldon.

However, he hasn't left his Modern Family family behind.

In fact, he's remained extremely close to his co-star Ariel Winter, who played Alex Dunphy on the TV show, daughter of Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) in all 11 seasons.

The pair are so close, that they're now roommates.

Winter, now 27, told PEOPLE: "Living with Nolan is so fun."

Gould and Winter are now roommates (Photo by Lila Seeley/Getty Images)

Despite there being a few years between the characters on the show, the pair are only a year apart in real life.

"Honestly, it’s so sweet and it’s so fun. It’s just wonderful to live with Nolan and to get to spend so much time with him. Obviously I spent so much time with him on the set, but that’s different."

"We’re real people now doing adult stuff. And we just love it."

It's not the only connection the pair share though. Winter is also dating one of Gould's close friends, she told the outlet.

Gould is dating singer Sadie Jean, and the foursome often go on double dates together.

Gould also remains close to Jesse Tyler Ferguson who plays Mitchell Pritchett. Ferguson, Gould and Winter hung out over the New Year together.

"New year, new lunch with the fam," he captioned the photo.

Fans were overjoyed that the trio still remained in contact six years after the show.