Modern Family child star Nolan Gould just turned 28 – here's what he's up to now, including living with a co-star
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Modern Family child star Nolan Gould just turned 28 – here's what he's up to now, including living with a co-star

Gould was just 10 years old when Modern Family premiered

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: ABC

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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