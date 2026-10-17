Ariel Winter had opened up about her frienship with Nolan Gould, who played her little brother Luke Dunphy on Modern Family, six years on from the show ending.

Winter starred as Alex Dunphy on the TV show, daughter of Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) in all 11 seasons. Meanwhile Sarah Hyland, 35, played Haley, the eldest of the Dunphy kids.

Since Modern Family ended, Winter has been tied to a series of other projects, including Disney's Phineas and Ferb, American Dad, and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Her most recent role is voicing Sabrina on Apple TV's kids show, The Sisters Grimm.

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Speaking about her character, Winter, now 27, told PEOPLE: "Sabrina’s actually a really interesting and complex character.

"It’s fun to be in the Sisters Grimm and Sofia, because it’s like two magical worlds that I’m getting to play in."

Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, seen in 2011, played siblings Alex and Luke Dunphy (Jesse Grant/WireImage)

Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed her off-screen friendship with Gould and what it's like living with him. While there seemed to be a few years between their TV characters Alex and Luke, Gould and Winter are actually less than a year apart in age.

"Living with Nolan is so fun," she said. "Honestly, it’s so sweet and it’s so fun. It’s just wonderful to live with Nolan and to get to spend so much time with him. Obviously I spent so much time with him on the set, but that’s different."

Winter added: "We’re real people now doing adult stuff. And we just love it."

Further proving just how close they are in real life, Winter is currently dating one of Gould's close pals. "I’m actually dating one of Nolan’s best friends," she revealed to PEOPLE.

Apparently Winter, her boyfriend (whose name she didn't disclose), Nolan, and his girlfriend, singer Sadie Jean, even go on double dates together.

Winter and Gould pictured with fellow Modern Family alumni Jesse Tyler Ferguson recently (arielwinter/Instagram)

While Winter and Gould are still pretty recognizable as having been on Modern Family, one person you might now struggle to identify as a former member of cast is Jeremy Maguire.

Maguire played Sofia Vergara and Ed O'Neil's son Joe and joined the show when he was just four years old – but now he's now all grown up.

Maguire recently celebrated his 15th birthday and fans of the show were floored to see what he looks like now.

"Fifteen already?? I swear he was a toddler like two seasons ago," said one person. Somebody else said that Maguire 'will always be a toddler to me'.

Another wrote: "Seeing the Modern Family kids grown up is making me feel ancient."

As well as Modern Family, Maguire has had roles in General Hospital, The Last Ship, and S.W.A.T.