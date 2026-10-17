Modern Family's Ariel Winter opens up about love life 17 years after show aired as she reveals sweet link to co-star
Home>Celebrity

Modern Family's Ariel Winter opens up about love life 17 years after show aired as she reveals sweet link to co-star

Ariel Winter is best known for playing Alex Dunphy on the well-loved American sitcom

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for 4th Annual Legacy Ball

Topics: Entertainment, Celebrity, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: