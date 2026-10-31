Modern Family star Ariel Winter reveals why she left Hollywood after 20 years and what she's doing now
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Modern Family star Ariel Winter reveals why she left Hollywood after 20 years and what she's doing now

The actress also revealed who she moves in with whenever she heads back to California for work

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Topics: Hollywood, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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