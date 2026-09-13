Alice in Wonderland star Mia Wasikowska made a quiet Hollywood exit – here's what she's doing now

Alice in Wonderland's Mia Wasikowska has lived a life far away from the spotlight since the 2016 Disney release, after admitting the 'perception is quite different from the reality'.

The 36-year-old is best known for her role as 'Alice' in the Disney classic, but the once in-demand performer decided to take a huge step away from Hollywood following the experience.

"I want to do more things in life other than be in a trailer," she admitted, while speaking with IndieWire in 2023.

She starred in numerous high-profile projects over the course of her stint in the limelight, including Jane Eyre, The Kids Are All Right, and of course Tim Burton’s sequel Alice Through the Looking Glass.

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But like many 'young woman' in the industry, she claimed, the actress recalled experiences she didn't feel totally comfortable with.

"I think you would be hard-pressed to find any young woman who hasn’t experienced a level of abuse or inappropriate experiences or behavior towards them," she told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2022.

Fans will most notably recognise the star from Disney's Alice in Wonderland, as well as it's 2016 sequel. (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

And more than anything, the star admitted that she 'didn’t entirely like the lifestyle', as she added: "I felt really disconnected from any greater community.

"I was doing it since I had been 17, well more like 15, completely like, new city, new country, every three months, and it’s like starting school again every few months.

"Especially when you’re younger, when you don’t have that base, I found that really hard."

While she appreciated the 'payoff is good and you feel really great doing it', Wasikowska sought a sense of belonging that she couldn't find while working on such star-studded movies.

But she hasn't totally left that world behind her.

In the late 2010s, she moved back to her home in Sydney, Australia, and began working on numerous independent projects with directors she enjoys the work of.

She is now working on independent projects back in Australia. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

And asked whether she would ever consider returning to Hollywood, her response was pretty clear.

"I’m pretty content," she said.

"If I can have the best of both worlds, which is dip in and out of it occasionally, I’d be really happy, but I wouldn’t ever be in that place where I was just on a treadmill.

"I want to do more things in life other than be in a trailer."

The actress added: "It’s great, and there are lots of great things, [but] the perception of it is quite different from the reality and it didn’t suit me as a person.

"You can really lose perspective because you’re treated quite strangely. When that’s your only reality, it’s quite strange."