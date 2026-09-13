Brandi Glanville breaks down in tears over GoFundMe for facial disfigurement battle

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has broken down in tears after revealing that mounting medical bills have forced her to accept a public GoFundMe campaign, confessing that she is currently fielding calls from debt collectors all day.

Speaking candidly on the latest episode of her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast alongside co-host James Maas, the 53-year-old reality personality shared the devastating financial toll of her multi-year battle with severe bacterial infections and facial disfigurement.

Glanville revealed that despite having active health insurance, her out-of-pocket medical treatments, daily intravenous therapies, and specialized prescriptions run to an astronomical sum each week.

"I'm on all of this crazy medication, [and] even with my insurance, it's $7,000 a week. Then, I have creditors calling me all day," Glanville told Maas as she began to cry.

Advert

The reality star explained that her close friend, Gina Rodriguez, ultimately stepped in to launch a crowdfunding page on her behalf when the expenses became entirely impossible to manage independently.

The Real Housewives star has been struggling with her health for the past three years ( MEGA/GC Images)

However, Glanville admitted that turning to the public for financial assistance has left her feeling deeply uncomfortable.

"[My friend], Gina, started a GoFundMe for me. I'm embarrassed, honestly, 'cause I don't like to ask for help," Glanville admitted, adding that she felt uneasy having supporters even see the campaign page.

According to Glanville, Rodriguez insisted she had no alternative if she wanted to continue her recovery, telling her bluntly that she "had no choice".

Falling behind on the massive bills carries high-stakes physical consequences; failing to settle the accounts means she could lose access to her vital daily prescriptions, which would immediately derail her health progress.

Maas rallied to her defense, urging her to cast aside any feelings of personal shame: "It's not embarrassing. What's embarrassing is the whole medical system … You need a GoFundMe."

Glanville's medical ordeal began in late 2023 when she was rushed to hospital after her face swelled drastically and her eyes swelled shut.

Following years of misdiagnoses, extensive testing, and spending more than $113,000 out of pocket, she recently received confirmation that she is battling several severe conditions.

Her diagnoses include highly drug-resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis, and mononucleosis.

According to the fundraiser, money collected will be directed entirely toward ongoing IV treatments, specialist consultations, insurance coverage, and necessary dental and facial surgeries.