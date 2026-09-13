Brandi Glanville breaks down in tears over GoFundMe for facial disfigurement battle
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Brandi Glanville breaks down in tears over GoFundMe for facial disfigurement battle

A tearful Brandi Glanville confessed she is 'embarrassed' to ask fans for help as creditors hound her over unpaid care bills

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Brandi Glanville Unfiltered / Youtube

Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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