The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has disclosed a shocking health diagnosis after a facial parasite reportedly caused her face to 'sink'.

Brandi Glanville, 53, noted that doctors had long dismissed her symptoms as 'scar tissue', as she opened up about the diagnosis on a recent episode of her podcast.

The TV personality said: "I didn't understand. There's a lot of dismissing that goes on in the medical field."

But after making the discovery of a lump that had been in her face for 'years', doctors eventually came to the conclusion that she had 'a benign tumor' in one of the lymph nodes in her face.

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Experts explained that it had been caused by a facial parasite, which resulted in her face 'sinking', as she described it.

Speaking on the Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast last week (June 18), the star said: "I have to give an update on my face, because we got a lot of comments last time.

"I don't know what's wrong with me, guys. I thought I was fixed, and then it happened again and now it's sinking in again."

The star has opened up about her recent health diagnosis after 'years' of pushing for answers. (Brandi Glanville/X)

She explained that she can only wear makeup for 15 minutes before having to remove it.

"It could be why the fluid is going around my face and why I'm having a hard time," she added.

Glanville said she consulted dozens of doctors and spent over $100,000 in trying to solve the medical mystery, prior to her recent diagnosis.

She noted that the tumor is 'not cancerous', and said she received her diagnosis after finding a lump that had been in her face for 'years'.

"I haven't had a face lift yet!" she exclaimed.

The star joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2011. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Rachel Strauss)

According to Healthline, symptoms of a benign facial tumor vary by type but commonly include a slow-growing, painless lump, visible skin changes (like a raised or discolored spot), and sometimes local pressure.

Unlike cancerous tumors, benign growths generally feel smooth, are clearly defined from surrounding tissue, and move easily when touched.

They can also cause facial weakness, twitching, or numbness, especially if the tumor affects the facial nerve or salivary glands.

The 53-year-old explained that she believed her health struggles were partly due to suffering from ruptured breast implants, and claimed the leaking silicone had clogged her lymph nodes.

Glanville was a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for four full seasons, after originally joining the show in 2011, and departing as a full-time housewife in 2015.