Celine Dion returns to the stage after 6-year hiatus with tearful tribute to fans
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Celine Dion returns to the stage after 6-year hiatus with tearful tribute to fans

Celine Dion broke down in tears during her first full concert in six years, telling 30,000 fans: "I made a promise to come back."

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Topics: Celebrity, Music

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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