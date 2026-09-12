Celine Dion returns to the stage after 6-year hiatus with tearful tribute to fans

Music icon Celine Dion made a triumphant and deeply emotional return to the concert stage on Saturday night, breaking down in tears in front of 30,000 fans during her first full headlining performance in six years.

The 58-year-old Canadian superstar opened her highly anticipated residency at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, west of the French capital.

The performance marked her first full-length concert since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly halted her Courage World Tour before her subsequent health battles forced her into an extended hiatus.

Wearing a strapless black gown accessorized with an ornate silver choker, Dion became visibly overcome with emotion while performing "On ne change pas," pausing as the arena erupted into deafening cheers.

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"These are tears of joy, of course. I'm so happy to see you," she told the crowd as she wiped away tears.

"I promised myself I wouldn't cry. I don't keep my promises, but I'm so happy to see all of you. I missed you. I'm going to sing for you without crying."

Celine made her triumphant return to the stage after a six year hiatus on Saturday night ( Thomas SAMSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Later in the set, the Grammy winner addressed the arena directly, expressing deep gratitude to the global audience that stood by her after she publicly revealed her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome in 2022.

The rare neurological disorder causes debilitating muscle stiffness and painful spasms, which had severely impaired her mobility and her ability to sing.

"Thank you so much for coming. If this is your first time in Paris, I hope you fall in love with it the way I did. Finally, it's amazing that we are all here together," Dion said.

"I promised I would come back, that I would return to the stage. So here I am, singing for you and singing for me, singing live."

While paying tribute to her fans, the singer became visibly emotional (Thomas SAMSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Referencing the lyrics to one of her most defining signature anthems, Dion added: "Thank you so much for your support, for your patience, and if I may say so, I am everything I am because you loved me."

While Dion famously performed Édith Piaf’s "Hymne à l'amour" from the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Saturday’s gig was her first full, multi-song headline production in years.

The opening show launches an extended run of dates at the Paris arena scheduled through October, serving as a powerful testament to her ongoing recovery and determination to share her voice with the world.