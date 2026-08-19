Céline Dion suffered symptoms of 'human statue' disease for 17 years before getting a diagnosis
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Céline Dion suffered symptoms of 'human statue' disease for 17 years before getting a diagnosis

The music legend already revealed how she's preparing for her highly anticipated comeback

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Topics: Celebrity, Music, Health, France

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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