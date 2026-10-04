Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson reveal surprisingly complicated way they filmed bed frame scene in Verity
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Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson reveal surprisingly complicated way they filmed bed frame scene in Verity

Josh Hartnett said he was able to “go home” while Hathaway and Johnson brought the scenes to life

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Topics: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Celebrity, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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