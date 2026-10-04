Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson reveal surprisingly complicated way they filmed bed frame scene in Verity

Verity has only just hit cinemas, but it's already caused a storm. Especially those bed-frame scenes...

The movie, based on Colleen Hoover’s best selling 2018 novel, includes the famous scenes in which Verity, played by Anne Hathaway, 43, and Lowen, played by Dakota Johnson, 37, leave bite marks on the headboard during steamy encounters.

However, the process of getting the bite marks onto the wood wasn't as thrilling as the movie makes it look, the pair have since revealed.

“It was just Annie and I on separate days, gnawing on wood,” Johnson told Entertainment Weekly.

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Josh Hartnett, 48, who plays Verity's husband, Jeremy, is also involved in the scenes, with Verity making the initial bite marks on the headboard as the couple 'get it on.'

Later, Lowen moves in, and she and Jeremy strike up a romantic relationship. Lowen then makes her own bite marks to mark her territory.

Hartnett 'went home' while Johnson and Hathaway created the bite marks on the bed frame (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

However, despite being heavily involved, Harnett told EW that he was 'able to go home' while his co-stars created the bite marks on the headboard. The next day, he'd come back to the set to observe the 'the lineup of different gnaws.'

There was a system to it, and the cast took it very seriously, Hathaway told the outlet.

The Princess Diaries star she had many meetings with the director, Michael Showalter who demonstrated 'a lot of biting.'

“We didn’t leave it to chance,” she said. “We had to figure out what shade of wood. It had to be something that could be a real bed, but was also soft enough to bite into."

The cast used 'soft wood' as their biggest concern was 'not losing teeth' while also 'making it look sexy.'

Mission complete!

Funnily enough, Hoover just 'wrote the moment in passing' and didn't realise it would become such a huge deal.

"The fact that it made it into the movie and then it made it onto the [wine] tumbler. It’s just so fun," she told EW.

Fans couldn't wait for the movie to be released, especially after Amazon MGM dropped the steamy trailer in May.

Hathaway is currently pregnant with her third child (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

And that audience excitement was reflected in the box office figures, with the psychological thriller taking the top spot on Friday's release day, taking in $15.1 million from 3510 North American theatres, as per Variety.

The movie is expected to make $33.6 million domestically through the weekend.

It's Hoover's fourth novel to be adapted for the big screen, with It Ends With Us, Regretting You and Reminders of Him being released between 2024-2026.

Over the last month or so, the cast have been promoting Verity on red carpets across the globe, but there was one promotional event Hathaway had to skip.

The 43-year-old is is expecting her third child with her husband, Adam Shulman.

This meant that unfortunately, she was forced to skip an appearance on Hot Ones due to this.

Her character appears in the Sean Evans' YouTube show in the film, so Hathaway thought it made sense for her to do it as part of the press tour too.

The fictional adaptation will have to do.