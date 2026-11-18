Nick Cannon’s 15-year-old son Moroccan—whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey—is holding nothing back about his father's unconventional family dynamic, bluntly questioning whether having 12 children across six women is "sustainable" in the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming docuseries Raising the Cannons.

Released on Tuesday, November 17, ahead of the eight-episode series' December 18 premiere, the preview offers an unfiltered look inside the 46-year-old entertainer’s sprawling blended family, career, and ongoing battle with lupus nephritis.

“I have a relationship with six women and 12 children,” Cannon says in the clip, admitting later in the preview: “This is a world that I created, and I have to deal with everything that comes with it.”

‘I Don’t Think It’s Sustainable in Any Way’

While Cannon emphasizes in the trailer that his goal is for all of his children to build close relationships with one another, his eldest kids with Carey—15-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe—offer a candid reality check on how his choices have shaped their lives.

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In one scene, Moroccan speaks directly about the sheer scale of his dad's household:

“This lifestyle, I don’t think it’s sustainable in any way.”

His twin sister Monroe also weighs in during a car ride with her father after Cannon reflects on his 2014 split from Carey, admitting: “My ego drove me away from Mariah.”

“Maybe if you didn’t have all these kids, you would have been back together,” Monroe tells him.

Co-Parents Push Back on ‘One Big Happy Family’ Narrative

The trailer also highlights friction among the mothers of Cannon’s children—Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi, and LaNisha Cole.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, Cannon is currently in active romantic relationships with three of them: De La Rosa, Scott, and Tiesi.

Cole, who shares daughter Onyx Ice with Cannon, pushes back firmly against sugarcoating their co-parenting dynamic for the cameras:

“I don’t need to create this false narrative like we’re one big happy family when we’re not.”

Elsewhere in the footage, De La Rosa—who shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Cannon—accuses him of manipulation, while another voice warns over hospital footage of Cannon: “The stress is killing him.”

Cannon is also father to Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah, and Powerful Queen with Bell; Legendary Love with Tiesi; and daughter Halo Marie and late son Zen—who passed away at five months old in December 2021 from brain cancer—with Scott.

Nick was keen to dispel a few myths surrounding the relationship (Netflix)

‘It Wasn’t by Design’

Despite public scrutiny, Cannon insisted in an accompanying interview with Tudum that his blended family was never a calculated plan.

“People get the wrong idea that it’s a cult, or it’s something that I set out to do,” Cannon said. “It wasn’t by design, but I’ve grown to want it no other way.”

Produced by Velvet Hammer Media and Pantheon Media Group, all eight episodes of Raising the Cannons drop on Netflix on December 18.