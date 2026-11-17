Chrissy Teigen has opened up about the first thing she does in the bedroom when her husband John Legend is 'gone'.

The 40-year-old model has opened up about her late-night guilty pleasure, which she only indulges in on special occasions - namely when her other half is out of the house.

"I'm a horror and gore freak," she told E! News.

The mom-of-four explained: "When I finally get to go into bed alone if John's gone or something, I put on the Saw trilogy.

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"I love it. It just makes me happy - horror."

She was especially a fan of Demi Moore's performance in The Substance, as she added: "Seeing that psychological thriller with her? Oh, it was so good. So good!"

The TV personality was visibly starstruck after spotting Moore on the red carpet this week at the Baby2Baby Giving Tree Awards.

It's the first thing she does when her other half is out of the house. (Andrew Goodman/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

And while her love for all things horror extends to Halloween, the author noted that the season with four little ones is enough to leave any mom exhausted.

"I’m still recovering from Halloween," she admitted.

"Four kids with their four class parties and then their own thing? It's been a week, I'll tell you."

Though she wouldn't trade her position for anything in the world.

"They're incredible,” Teigan said, "They're just four little beings."

Speaking more about motherhood, she added: "It's taught me that you really can love - your heart has room for so many different beings.

The couple have been married for 13 years. (Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

"And one of the best things it’s taught me is to really embrace imperfection. When I first became a mother, little spills on the carpet, that kind of stuff drove me insane. But I really have grown into loving living in a lived-in house and a house that feels not so perfect. You get to let your kids be kids."

Teigen and Legend first met in 2006 on the set of the singer's music video for his song 'Stereo', in which the model starred as his love interest.

The pair hit it off and, after several years of dating, got engaged in 2011 before tying the knot in a romantic ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in September 2013.

The couple share four children: daughter Luna, born in April 2016, son Miles, born in May 2018, daughter Esti, born in January 2023, and son Wren, who was born via surrogate in June 2023.