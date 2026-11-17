The British Royal Family has reacted to the news that Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond.

And it looks as if the Primetime star has got the Royal seal of approval.

Pattison, 40, will be the first 007 to work for 'His Majesty's Secret Service' since King Charles III Acceded to the throne in 2022.

And the Royal Family's social media account welcomed him to the role immediately, posting: "Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond."

Pattinson takes over the role from Daniel Craig, who left the franchise back in 2021.

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He played James Bond in five official films between 2006 and 2021. His 15-year run makes him the longest-serving actor in the role.

King Charles is reportedly a big fan of the Bond franchise, having attended several film premieres over the years.

In 1983, he attended the premiere of Octopussy with Princess Diana. He also showed up to the 1995 classic, Goldeneye starring Pierce Brosnan. He also attended Brosnan's Die Another Day in 2002, followed by Daniel Craig's Skyfall in 2012.

Former Bond Daniel Craig and King Charles III reportedly bonded over their shared passion for Aston Martins (Photo by Niklas Halle'n - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The King also visited the set of the 25th Bond film, No Time to Die.

Reportedly, he hit it off with Daniel Craig over their shared love for Aston Martin cars.

Robert Pattinson will be the eighth James Bond.

He follows Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Rodger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

Daniel Craig was the longest serving bond in terms of years (UNILAD)

Speaking to 007.com, Pattinson said: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.

"I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.

"I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

Denis Villeneuve will be directing the next Bond film. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Taking the helm of the next James Bond film, acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve brings a distinct, atmospheric precision honed across modern classics like Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and the Dune saga.

The director is renowned for his 'immersive world-building, deliberate pacing, and striking visual scale'.

His previous films also are known for creating 'monumental spectacle' full of 'psychological tension, a hallmark of his earlier works like Sicario and Prisoners.

His signature approach promises to steer 007 into darker territory, combining breathtaking cinematography with high-stakes character drama.

Following its acquisition of creative control over the James Bond intellectual property in 2025, Amazon MGM Studios are committed to 'preserving the legacy' of the franchise.

Speaking on Monday, the studio's head of film, Courtenay Valenti, emphasized a commitment to the franchise's roots and dedicated fanbase.

She said: "We have strived to honor the passionate fans, the legacy, and the future of this iconic character," Valenti stated, before expressing excitement about the casting news: "We are thrilled to officially welcome Robert Pattinson as our 007 and are confident he will bring something truly special to this role."