7th Heaven child star Mackenzie Rosman has opened up about what it was like being in the limelight at such a young age.

Rosman, who has come a long way from playing Ruthie in 7th Heaven back in 1996 until 2007, and in the years since, she has been in more horrors than you’d expect.

However, the horrors may not have just been on screen, as the 36-year-old revealed on The Not So Little Rascals podcast.

Rosman spoke with co-hosts Jordan Warkol and Blake Collins, who played Froggy and Woim in the 1994 version of The Little Rascals.

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There, she asked a startling question to the former child stars.

She said: "Have you ever had any stalkers?"

Collins then said: "No, but Justin Cooper — he was in Liar Liar, he's the s*** — and he told us that he used to get prison mail.

Mackenzie Rosman starred as Ruthie on 7th Heaven (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"Yeah, same!" Rosman said.

"Wait, you got prison mail, too?!" Collins asked.

She then admitted: "Yeah. Sometimes at my house."

Collins said that he and Warkol ‘weren't f****** cute enough’ for prison mail, and Rosman then explained that she had been asked to do one thing that is pretty grim.

She asked: "You didn't get people asking you to sign an old sock?"

Warkol then said: “You know what's funny? You look back, and you're like, 'It's weird to get letters to your house’.”

"You're like, 'I am so happy to sign this’,” she added. "It's weird to get letters to your house."

However, Warkol joked: "I kind of wish I had a prison mail story though, I'll be honest."

Rosman starred in the hit show alongside alums Stephen Collins, Catherine Hicks, Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel, David Gallagher, Barry Watson, Lorenzo Brino, and Nikolas Brino.

In the most recent update of the cast, Jeremy London, who played Chandler Hampton for two years in the beginning of the show, had to issue an update after concerning fans with a social media post in which he appeared to ask for help finding a job and a place to live.

She revealed an inmate asked her to sign an old sock (Getty Stock Images)

The X post, which has since been deleted by the 54-year-old, read: “Guys… my boss is going through some kind of mental crisis and I may be losing my job and home," according to PEOPLE.

"This can’t be happening again,” it apparently read. "If anyone has a job and home for me out there, please let me know. I love working a real job on top of acting. Why does this keep happening to me?" he questioned.

However, the star went on to write on social media that his tweet had been 'blown out of proportion.'

"I promise you this was blown out of proportion. I have a condo in Florida. I just didn’t want to leave PA because I fell in love with it," he said on November 13 "I was definitely sad and in shock. But I’m not destitute. Apologies for confusing wording in the moment."