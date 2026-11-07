7th Heaven star Jeremy London asks for help finding a 'job and home' saying he's 'not okay'

7th Heaven star Jeremy London has issued an update after concerning fans with a social media post in which he appeared to ask for help finding a job and a place to live.

The initial X post, which has now been deleted by the 54-year-old, read: “Guys… my boss is going through some kind of mental crisis and I may be losing my job and home," according to PEOPLE. "This can’t be happening again.

"If anyone has a job and home for me out there, please let me know. I love working a real job on top of acting. Why does this keep happening to me?" he questioned.

However, the star has now taken to social media to clarify what he meant, saying his tweet had been 'blown out of proportion.'

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"I promise you this was blown out of proportion. I have a condo in Florida. I just didn’t want to leave PA because I fell in love with it," he confirmed on Friday night. "I was definitely sad and in shock. But I’m not destitute. Apologies for confusing wording in the moment."





In a separate tweet, he claimed the media was 'making him look homeless.'

"I was just in shock from by boss’ behavior and didn’t want to have to go back to Florida," he said.

London had been working at a tree service business in Pennsylvania, and although he initially didn't want to travel back to Florida, he's now told his followers that he's excited to return.

"Blessings always come in such weird ways but I always know the universe has my back. I love you guys! Have a blessed day!" the actor, who turned 54 today, wrote.

London told his followers that he was hoping to find another place to rent in PA, but was now 'elated' to be heading back to his condo in Florida to be nearer to this son and the rest of his family.

London said his initial tweet was 'blown out of proportion' (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Historia Films, LLC )

The Mallrats star is father to two sons, Lyrik and Wyatt. He shares his eldest son, Lyrik with his ex-wife Melissa Cunningham, and his youngest, Wyatt, with his wife Juliet Reeves.

Elsewhere, London confirmed he hadn't given up acting, and assured his fans he had other job prospects lined up following the matter.

“You guys are amazing. Trust me… I’m doing GREAT! This will end up being such a blessing, getting away from that creep and back to my son and my art. I even have other potential job prospects already, so I see all of this as a blessing. My attorneys will handle the rest... I’m also shooting a movie soon," he said.

As per his IMBD page, the actor has a number of upcoming projects on the horizon, including October 31st and Dangerous Decisions.