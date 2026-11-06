Joe Jonas' bizarre TikTok reposts spark confusion and concern from fans

Joe Jonas' TikTok use has come under the microscope for revealing him to be 'chronically online' and some fans are finding it hilarious, others slightly confused.

If you're sick and tired of falling down scroll holes and wanted to introduce a bit more structure to them, getting ahead with your new year's resolutions, then fear not, because Joe Jonas has you covered.

Alongside his song-writing, singing, and acting, the third of the Jonas' brothers dedicates time reposting videos to his TikTok.

And it's sent some social media users' heads spinning.

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Alongside re-sharing posts which include his music, references to him, or tag him, some eagle-eyed fans are realizing Jonas is re-sharing some very posts too.

From a video describing when food is 'so good you look at the other person like you hate them', to another describing the feeling of shaking the air fryer half way through cooking, and a video of a user with the caption: "'How do you even know them' we go to the same social media."

Oh and a video with smiley faces - one potato not so smiley – yup, Jonas' reposts are weird, wacky, and wonderful.

But it's left some fans with questions.

Joe Jonas' repost game is strong (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

One X user wrote: "Why is @joejonas so chronically online esp on TikTok he’s so funny."

"If you ever need a laugh. Just go to Joe Jonas TikTok repost.," another added.

A third commented: "Crying why did joe jonas repost an mcu stevetony edit on tiktok."

And then comes the concern he's rubbing off on others.

Another user said: "My boyfriend has discovered Joe Jonas’ TikTok reposts and has been scrolling through them for the past 10 minutes."

Well, a repost is probably better than what brother Kevin Jonas did.

Fancy a scroll on TikTok? Joe Jonas has you covered (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

On an episode of Hey Jonas! podcast which aired last month, the 38-year-old revealed he accidentally sent an X-rated snap to a New York Giants group chat which his friends – and brothers – were on.

He explained: "The photo has mirrors, and I didn't clock it, and it was in our bathroom, and I took the photo as I'm getting into the shower."

Joe told Kevin: You have a massive TV in your bathroom. There's a big TV and right below it, is a mirror. And it's only your [expleted]."

No one noticed the slip up initially, however, when Kevin pinged off messages asking them to 'delete the photo', apologizing for it, they gave it a closer look and made the unfortunate discovery.

Nick resolved: "The texts, Kevin, are legendary. What's funny is not the photo. It's these four texts back to back that are like poetry."