Kevin Jonas has revealed the embarrassing moment he sent an 'X-rated' snap to his brothers and pals in a New York Giants group chat.

The 38-year-old, who recently performed at the NFL halftime show in Australia, recalled the mishap on Tuesday's episode of the Hey Jonas! Podcast.

He admitted it 'ruined his entire day'.

Kevin had photographed a TV screen to show the announcement that J.J. McCarthy would start as quarterback, but the television was in his bathroom.

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Mirrors around it meant the image revealed far more than the screen.

"The photo has mirrors, and I didn't clock it, and it was in our bathroom, and I took the photo as I'm getting into the shower." Kevin explained.

The Jonas Brothers recently performed at the NFL halftime show in Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Joe, dressed in a hot dog costume for Halloween, told his brother: "You have a massive TV in your bathroom."

He added: "There's a big TV and right below it, is a mirror. And it's only your [expleted]."

Joe explained that the brothers and some friends are in a New York Giants group chat, and Nick said no one noticed anything wrong with the picture at first, until Kevin began immediately begging for it to be deleted.

Some of Kevin's texts read "Guys delete the photo I'm sorry" and "Delete the thread [expleted]." Other messages included "I'm such a moron" and 'Well'.

Kevin then joked: "Guys, [expleted] out for J.J. McCarthy."

Nick told his brother: 'The texts, Kevin, are legendary', which made Kevin and Joe Laugh.

"What's funny is not the photo. It's these four texts back to back that are like poetry", he added.

Kevin replied: "I appreciate that because guys, I'm going to be honest, you know, I just came from the gym. The room is 62 degrees..." He also shared how his wife, Danielle, responded when he told her what had happened. Her reaction was 'Oh...no'.





Where are the Jonas Brothers touring next?

The Burning Up Tour All Over Again began in August.

For their next show, the brothers head to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on November 1st. Stops follow in Kansas City, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle and Denver, with the tour coming to an end on December 22nd at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Their last album, Greetings From Your Hometown, came out in August 2025, and they toured in support of it.

The brothers also appeared in the film Camp Rock 3, which arrived on Disney Channel on August 13, with Lovato making a cameo.