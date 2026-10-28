Kristen Bell recalls terrifying moment she had 'near-death experience' on Nobody Wants This set

Kristen Bell has revealed on her husband's podcast that she had a 'near-death experience' while shooting the latest season of Nobody Wants This.

The new season of the hit show dropped on Netflix last week and was viewed by over six million people in its first four days, according to Variety.

Bell plays the lead of Joanne Williams in the sitcom, while Adam Brody stars as the 'hot rabbi' Noah Roklov.

In season three there's a moment Bell's character has to go into the ocean and, in real life, had to face 'eight foot waves'.

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"I had a near-death experience with 10 members of the crew on the season," she told her husband Dax Shepard on Armchair Expert.

Bell continued: "I had to pretend to be nude, so I’m wearing a scuba suit from here down. So I had to go out to at least where my sternum was, and I went out with, I think, nine or 10 crew members, and we had one-for-one stunts with us, which means every person has a stunt person bracing them."

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in Nobody Wants This together (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

During the scene in question, Bell was trying to remember her lines and had to 'dunk' herself 'until the wave eventually crashes'.

"Just before it’s about to crash, all the stunt people start screaming," the Frozen star continued.

"I get hoisted out of the air by two stunt women who are helping me.

"Every crew member has a stunt person, like, pushing them into the sand.

"Poor Aaron, our A camera operator, was getting pummeled by the waves. Both cameras were underwater."

Bell says she had a 'near death experience' while shooting season three of the show (@armchairexpertpod/YouTube)

Despite the 'mayhem', the director said they didn't get the shot they needed and the actress needed to do it again. Bell then expressed her concerns that 'somebody’s going to be washed away'.

Ultimately they got the shot the director wanted and Bell said it looked 'amazing'.

"When you watch the show, you’ll notice the only angle they use is the side angle because the front-on angle, it was horrific to watch," she explained of how the scene plays out in the new season.

Elsewhere on the podcast episode, Bell and Shepard – who have been married for over a decade – revealed the usual way they flirt with one another...

"We’ll be at dinner and he’ll say to the waiter or waitress, 'Wow, you have incredible eyelashes, gorgeous eyes. Great, great job,'" Bell said.

"But that’s flirting with me because he just made someone else feel good."

Each to their own!