Kristen Bell recalls terrifying moment she had 'near-death experience' on Nobody Wants This set
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Kristen Bell recalls terrifying moment she had 'near-death experience' on Nobody Wants This set

Apparently everybody was 'screaming' during the scary moment

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/YouTube

Topics: Kristen Bell, Netflix, Entertainment, Film and TV, Celebrity, Podcast

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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