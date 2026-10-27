Taylor Swift reveals why she's been 'estranged' from Brad Paisley for 19 years over tour prank
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Taylor Swift reveals why she's been 'estranged' from Brad Paisley for 19 years over tour prank

The Bad Blood singer said she would let 'bygones be bygones'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner

Topics: Taylor Swift, Celebrity, Music

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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