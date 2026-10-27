Taylor Swift reveals why she's been 'estranged' from Brad Paisley for 19 years over tour prank

Taylor Swift and Brad Paisley came face to face 19 years after he 'took a prank too far.'

The Bad Blood singer took to the stage after being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, by none other than Paisley himself.

“Brad Paisley, thank you so much for that induction,” she said.

“I’m really surprised to see you here actually because we've been estranged since 2007," the singer laughed, in footage posted on social media.

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"I think you know why," Swift said, while looking at the musician who was standing at the side of the stage, before recalling the incident.

Paisley inducted Swift into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS)

“He took a tour prank too far, filled my entire tour bus with live crickets, thousands of them. For months I couldn’t sleep. All night I considered buying a pet lizard to eradicate the problem," she said. "It was a dark time."

However, all is forgiven now as Swift said they could let 'bygones be bygones' after her epic introduction on stage at the Music City Center.

The prank took place almost two decades ago, when Swift opened for Paisley’s Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour when she was just 17-years-old.

Although, it doesn't look like the 'beef' between the two was that serious, with Paisley having been granted an invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's super secret wedding earlier this year, alongside his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Taylor Swift opened for Brad Paisley in 2007 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Brad and Kimberley have been married for 23 years, after first meeting in 2001. However, Paisley had his eyes on his now-wife way before then, having taken a shining to the actress after seeing her in Father of the Bride.

Just two years after meeting, the couple had a 'surprise wedding' and have been happily married ever since.

As for Swift and Kelce, they tied the knot during a secret ceremony in New York's Madison Square Garden on July 3. Although Swift is still keeping tight-lipped about what went down behind closed doors, the Kansas City Chiefs star previously opened up during a press conference on August 12, describing it as 'the best day of his life.'

"It was a fun offseason, man, wedding was the best night of my life and I appreciate everyone who came out and celebrated and had fun with us," he said.

"That's about all I really got from that night. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration. But it's football, baby," he added.















