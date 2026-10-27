Paris Hilton's Beauty and the Beast Halloween costume sparks debate as fans take issue with small detail

Paris Hilton has sparked debate after sharing photos of her family's Beauty and the Beast costumes ahead of Halloween.

In a post on her Instagram, Hilton dressed as Belle in a custom yellow gown, while her husband and two young children rounded out the cast.

The shoot was aimed at bringing a fairytale to life, but not everyone has been charmed.

Some fans have joked that the elaborate nature of her outfit meant she stole the limelight from her children, who are three and two years old.

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Paris Hilton is married to entrepreneur and author Carter Reum, whom she wed in November 2021.

They have two children together: Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, who was born in January 2023 and London Marilyn Hilton Reum daughter, born in November 2023.

Carter was dressed as beast, while her kids were dressed as Chip and Lumière.





The family's looks were coordinated for their 2026 pre-Halloween photoshoot, and Hilton's gown was a custom-made, rose-accented creation by designer Danyul Brown.

Carter Reum, her husband, dressed as the Beast, wearing a complete beast mask, fuzzy gloves and a blue suit.

Hilton captioned her Instagram post: “My life is a fairytale, and the magic never ends.” (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

What did Paris Hilton's kids wear for Halloween

The couple's children were given supporting roles as household objects from the story.

Their three-year-old son, Phoenix, dressed as the living candlestick Lumière, while their two-year-old daughter, London, was the teapot Mrs. Potts.

That pairing is what drew much of the playful scrutiny, with Hilton at center stage in her glowing princess attire and her children relegated to household object costumes.

Hilton, for her part, embraced the moment.

She captioned the post: "My life is a fairytale, and the magic never ends."

The look was a family affair, with all four members of the Hilton-Reum household taking part in the Beauty and the Beast theme.

Reaction on X has been sharply divided. One poster wrote: "Her poor kids are just side characters. That little girl's disappointed face."

Another added that 'the kids outfits were just an afterthought'.

Another weighed in 'your props look bored', referring to her kids and husband.

However it wasn't all doom and Gloom from Paris' followers – with one writing: “I love your Halloween costumes every year! They're always amazing.”

Paris Hilton released her film Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir this year. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In February, PEOPLE interviewed Hilton regarding her documentary release, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, which documents her experiences raising two young children.

Discussing the busy schedule behind her new project, which chronicles her path from a heavily followed tabloid figure to an influential cultural icon, Hilton remarked that the pace had been intense and continuous.

Traveling extensively, she expressed gratitude for her work and found a renewed sense of strength and fortune simply by spending time and cuddling with her children.