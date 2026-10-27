Paris Hilton's Beauty and the Beast Halloween costume sparks debate as fans take issue with small detail
Home>Celebrity

Paris Hilton's Beauty and the Beast Halloween costume sparks debate as fans take issue with small detail

Paris Hilton wore a custom-made, rose-accented yellow ballgown by designer Danyul Brown for her Halloween Belle outfit

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: @‌parishilton/Instagram
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

Choose your content: