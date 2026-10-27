Savannah Chrisley reveals she's pregnant and is now engaged to mystery man she calls 'J'
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Savannah Chrisley reveals she's pregnant and is now engaged to mystery man she calls 'J'

Apparently 29-year-old Savannah Chrisley's fiancé is 'a lot older' than her

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Sex and Relationships, Instagram, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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