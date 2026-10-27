Savannah Chrisley reveals she's pregnant and is now engaged to mystery man she calls 'J'

Savannah Chrisley has surprised people with a double announcement: that she's both engaged and pregnant with her first child.

Savannah, who shot to fame on Chrisley Knows Best, shared a gushing post abut her new fiancé as she shared their baby joy.

"I’ve prayed for this life. I’ve cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine," her lengthly Instagram post began.

"The past few years have taken me through fires I never imagined I’d have to walk through. Seasons of heartbreak, loss, and moments when I didn’t know if I would ever make it to the other side.

Advert

"I wondered if I would ever find my forever... if I would ever feel safe enough to truly breathe again.

"And then God sent me J."

Savannah Chrisley, 29, is expecting her first baby (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Savannah went on: "Right in the middle of the heartbreak. Before all the pieces were put back together. And somehow, he began healing parts of me he never broke.

"My protector. My fiercest fighter. My most loyal person. My lover. My safe place. A man with the patience of Job (and Lord knows he needs it). The one who makes me laugh even on my hardest days."

Since sharing the news on Instagram, Savannah has released a podcast episode of her show Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley where she shed some more light on her mystery man, who is thought to be called Jason.

Addressing why she's been keeping more of her life away from the public eye of late, the 29-year-old said: "You know I share just about everything with you guys. But I have learned that in order to protect my own peace that I had to keep things closer to the chest for a little while. That’s just for my own mental health."

She went on to call her romance with her husband-to-be 'a dream relationship that anyone could ever hope to be in'.

Savannah went on to say: "You know I have spoken about my mystery man on the podcast for a while now. I have stated that he is much older than me, but other than that I have kept things really, really quiet."

She insisted that her relationship with Jason is 'different [compared to] anyone I've ever dated' and alluded that he doesn't have kids, despite being a lot older.

Savannah has also debuted her ginormous engagement ring on Instagram. Nicole Nicola Genovese shared a series of snaps of both the ring and the moment Savannah and Jason got engaged, which the reality TV star has reshared to her own page.

One photo showed off her huge ring, while a second appeared to show the moment Jason popped the question on a beach – presumably in the Cayman Islands, which Savannah has described as her 'happy place'.