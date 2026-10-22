Ilhan Omar gives 4-word response when asked if she's related to her ex-husband
Home>News>US News

Ilhan Omar gives 4-word response when asked if she's related to her ex-husband

The interview marks her first since her home was raided on October 12

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Topics: Conspiracy Theories, News, US News, Sex and Relationships

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: