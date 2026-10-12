Ilhan Omar breaks silence after Federal agents raid home as part of criminal investigation

Ilhan Omar has accused President Trump of 'targeting' her for ten years after federal agents raided her home as part of a criminal investigation.

The Democratic representative confirmed she was 'okay' following the raid earlier today (October 12), as she broke her silence.

"Make no mistake," she said in a post on X, "This is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.

"For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation."

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Speaking to the BBC, a US justice department spokesperson noted that agents 'executed a judicially authorized search warrant' for her home, but it was unclear if Omar was home at the time.

The representative accused Trump of 'targeting' her for ten years. (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

According to Reuters, investigators are examining potential immigration fraud relating to paperwork submitted by Omar’s late father when she was a child.

Born in Somalia, Omar moved to the US at the age of 12 after spending four years in a refugee camp in Kenya.

She entered Congress in 2018 and is seeking another term in next month’s election, having become a prominent critic of President Trump.

Omar denied all allegations last month, as she said in a statement: "I will say it again so it's as clear as possible: I'm not at all worried about these investigations, because they are complete shams."