Thousands of transatlantic travelers have been left scrambling at the height of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend after budget long-haul carrier Norse Atlantic Airways filed for bankruptcy, canceled all flights, and shut down its customer service channels.

The Norwegian-founded airline—which had previously served nine U.S. airports including New York JFK, Los Angeles, and Miami before scaling back to Orlando–London Gatwick flights this fall—has filed a bankruptcy petition.

Earlier on Friday morning, aircraft lessors served termination notices for all 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in Norse Atlantic's fleet. Shares in the carrier plunged nearly 69 percent in Oslo and 85 percent in the US.

Passengers Told Not to Travel to Airports

In an urgent notice posted on its website, Norse Atlantic confirmed that all scheduled flights have been axed and warned ticket holders not to head to the airport.

“We know this will disrupt travel plans and may leave some passengers away from home,” the airline stated. “Customer service for both airlines is no longer available by phone, email, chat or social media.”

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Founded in 2021 to fill the budget long-haul gap left behind by Norwegian Air, Norse Atlantic blamed its collapse on surging jet fuel costs—driven up by the ongoing conflict with Iran—alongside lower aircraft utilization and operational disruptions.

The situation has caused chaos for many holidaymakers travelling this Thanksgiving weekend (Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

What Affected Travelers Need to Do Now

Because the carrier has entered court-supervised bankruptcy proceedings and closed its support lines, passengers currently stranded abroad or holding tickets for upcoming winter trips will need to book alternative return flights themselves and pursue refunds through third parties:

Credit card bookings: Travelers who paid directly with a credit card are advised to contact their card issuer immediately to file a chargeback or refund claim (such as under the Fair Credit Billing Act in the US, or Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act in the UK).

Travelers who paid directly with a credit card are advised to contact their card issuer immediately to file a chargeback or refund claim (such as under the Fair Credit Billing Act in the US, or Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act in the UK). Debit card bookings: Passengers who paid by debit card should ask their bank about initiating a debit chargeback claim.

Passengers who paid by debit card should ask their bank about initiating a debit chargeback claim. Travel insurance & third-party bookings: Anyone who booked through an online travel agency or holds comprehensive travel insurance covering airline insolvency should contact their provider directly with proof of cancellation.

Anyone who booked through an online travel agency or holds comprehensive travel insurance covering airline insolvency should contact their provider directly with proof of cancellation. Bankruptcy claims: Norse Atlantic noted that passengers may also submit claims through the official court-appointed bankruptcy process, though it warned that payouts are not guaranteed.



