Holly Ramsay-Peaty has given birth to her first child with husband Adam Peaty, making her father, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, a grandfather for the first time.

Holly shared the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, November 26, revealing her newborn daughter's name as Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty.

"You'll forever be our beautiful baby girl and George's baby sister," she wrote.

"Thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and Midwives who made sure we were safe, healthy and happy - we will forever be grateful."

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The 60-year-old chef already has a nickname in mind.

Speaking to outlets after he was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on November 18, he said: "I think I'm going to be called Papa G. Papa G. with a star in Hollywood!"

Ramsay also responded in the comments of Holly's post.





"Congratulations to you both sending lots of love, Dad," he wrote.

"I'm going to be a very overexcited grandad, especially this Christmas."

Holly's sister Matilda, known as Tilly, replied with 'best news ever'.

The baby arrived in November. When Holly announced her pregnancy in June, she wrote: "Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026." She added: "We can't wait to meet our baby girl."

Ramsay had hinted the birth was close during his Walk of Fame speech.

"The Ramsay household is getting bigger," he said. "We welcome our first grandchild in a couple of days from now."

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty married on December 27, 2025, at Bath Abbey in England. (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images)

He also made a joke about the timing. "We were worried in case Holly was gonna break the water and Tana said, 'Do you go back or should I go back?' And I said, 'No, no, you fly her over here. We'll have her give birth in midair,'" he said.

That night, he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and said he was excited about becoming a grandfather while still raising sons Oscar, 7, and Jesse, 3.

"It's nice that we've still got young boys as well, at the same time," he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "So, yeah, I'm looking forward to it."

Gordon Ramsay's children and family

Ramsay and his wife Tana, who married in 1996, share six children. Megan was born in 1998, fraternal twins Holly Anna and Jack Scott followed in 1999, and Matilda was born in 2001.

Their sons Oscar James and Jesse James arrived in 2019 and 2023.

Gordon Ramsay was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 18th. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

During his ceremony speech, the chef paid tribute to his family.

He noted that Jack, who is with the British Armed Forces, could not attend, and that Meg is a serving police officer. He said Oscar and Jesse are 'keeping us younger by the day', and thanked Tilly for being there.

Holly and Peaty married on December 27th, 2025, at the Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, also known as Bath Abbey, in England.