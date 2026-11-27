Donald Trump spoke to American service members stationed overseas by phone on Thanksgiving, with First Lady Melania Trump on hand at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

During one of the calls, the president asked whether anyone wanted to put a question to his wife, according to the Daily Mail.

"If you have something to ask or if any of those 10 people surrounding you have anything to ask, we have our great First Lady here who's doing a very good job," he said.

The line stayed quiet for a moment before the operator controlling the calls stepped in. "Mr President, I don't think we have any questions right now," they said.

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Trump moved on by praising Melania for her role in reuniting Russian and Ukrainian foster families earlier this week, then carried on taking questions from troops.

He had signed a disaster declaration relating to flooding in Florida on Thursday before taking the calls.

Donald Trump took phone calls from American service members serving overseas on Thanksgiving, speaking from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Daniel Heuer/Getty Images)

The questions that did come in covered plenty of ground. One soldier asked: "What has motivated you to keep pushing forward during the most challenging moments? And what advice would you give to young Americans facing challenges of their own?"

Trump replied: "Well, some of us are born with sort of a feeling of competitiveness and we wanna win, in this case, for our country." He described serving as president as 'the greatest honor' and spoke of rebuilding the US military in his first and second terms, as well as his success in 'taking over' Venezuela.

"The Marines are incredible, nobody likes winning as much as you do," he added.

Looking ahead, he told another troop that he hopes for bipartisanship in the next Congress but plans to use his veto power whenever he can.

"We're just going to go veto, veto, veto until we get legislation that's going to be great for everybody," he said.

He still expects to work with Democrats on select issues, predicting 'a very bipartisan relationship' that could cover areas including health care.

Asked what he was most thankful for, the president pointed to the economy. "We have the highest stock markets in history, we broke the record from day one 88 times," he said, adding: "We're going to see amazing things over the next period of time."

Trump signed a disaster declaration relating to flooding in Florida on Thursday, before taking calls from troops. (Photo by Daniel Heuer/Getty Images)

Where did Trump spend Thanksgiving?

The calls were made from what Trump calls the 'Southern White House', his Mar-a-Lago club.

The Daily Mail reported that he was expected to spend the day with family and senior staff, alongside longtime aides Natalie Harp and Walt Nauta, with other senior officials dropping in. Vice President JD Vance spent Thanksgiving dinner with his family in Ohio, away from Florida.

Trump met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the build-up to Thanksgiving, with both agreeing Vladimir Putin must not be allowed to ‘expand’ the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

In the build-up to the holiday, Trump met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, with the pair agreeing that Vladimir Putin must not be allowed to 'expand' the war in Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump posted his annual Thanksgiving message on Truth Social, wishing a happy holiday to the 'murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors' he said had poured in from foreign jails, prisons and mental institutions. "They are mostly gone now," he wrote on Truth Social.