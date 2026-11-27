Khloé Kardashian said she'd consider a lavender marriage in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Kardashian, 42, has been single since her split from Tristan Thompson in 2021, and recently revealed she'd been celibate for five years. Her singleness is a hot topic in the new Hulu series, but despite all her sisters being in loved up relationships, it seems to be the last thing on Kardashian's mind.

Just last week, the reality star spoke about the possibility that she might be demisexual, and now, she's looking into the possibility of a lavender marriage, all thanks to her good friend, influencer, Colt Paulsen.

Influencer Colt Paulsen suggested the idea of a 'lavender marriage' to Kardashian (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Advert

“You need a man, all your sisters are dating,” Paulsen told her at the launch party for her XO Blue perfume.

In fact, he even offered to be her husband. “You can always do the lavender marriage. If you ever need, I’m here," he told her.

And it didn't look like Kardashian was against the idea, responding: “Oh yeah, well, that, I’m down with anytime."

But it wasn't just the liquor or the event excitement talking, as the mother of two reflected on her views towards a lavender marriage during a confessional later on in the episode.

“Would I have a lavender marriage? There’s times, yes, and then other times, I’m like, to take care of one more person? I don’t know," she told the cameras.

She then said it all depended on 'what a gay man can do for her', but said it wouldn't take much.

"Will you make me look pretty every day? Sold. That’s all it takes.”

Kardashian has been single since her split from Tristan Thompson in 2021 (Photo by Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

What is a lavender marriage?

A lavender marriage is a marriage between a man and a woman in which one or both partners are LGBTQ+. It is often known as a 'marriage of convenience'.

They became prominent in Hollywood during the 1920s and 30s, when LGBTQ+ actors faced significant pressure to maintain a heterosexual public image. Morality clauses and social expectations during these times encouraged many to encouraged some actors to enter heterosexual marriages to protect their careers and public reputations.

Khloé Kardashian says she is 'intentionally single'

We're sure Kardashian's DMs are full of suitors, but she just isn't interested. The star previously that she was 'intentionally single', explaining that she would rather spend the time with her children, Tatum and True.

"I love that I am in their lives, that I do carpool every day, we do dinner every night together, and it’s intentional," she said on her Khloe in Wonderland podcast.

"I have them for a blink of an eye. And trust me, if I find someone, great!"











