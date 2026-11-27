Macaulay Culkin has explained why the Home Alone movies didn't show how the hapless burglars Harry and Marv escaped from prison.

It's nearly December, and among the growing numbers of Christmas-themed displays in the shops, that also means that Home Alone is once again going to hit the screens over the festive season.

The 1990 classic has become a firm favourite, including for its ability to evoke nostalgia for a world before social media, AI, and a rising cost of living, not to mention its charm, warmth, and obligatory mild peril.

The first movie ends with Harry and Marv, the 'Wet Bandits' being arrested by the police who managed to track them down after they flooded each of the houses that they burgled.

Advert

But when Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, winds up alone in New York in the sequel, in addition to raising some serious questions about his parents who've managed to lose him not once, but twice, it also sees him once again face to face with Harry and Marv, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, who have escaped from prison.

Speaking to Capital, Culkin explained that originally the movie's creators had planned to show how the dastardly pair escaped from jail in an opening sequence.

Culkin in Christmas classic Home Alone (20th Century Fox)

"The second one, there was a whole opening scene at the house, it was me cleaning up the house, and it showed how the bandits escaped from jail," he said.

"It was like a whole sequence, we were out in LA, we shot about half of it."

But in the end the opening did not make the final cut, as director Chris Columbus had to take time away for his new family.

"Chris Columbus' wife was about to burst, she was pregnant," said Culkin, "and so everyone just kind of went fine, we don't need the opening."

Instead, the movie went with a more subtle bit of foreshadowing for Kevin to meet his nemeses again in New York.

"They hand waved all of that stuff away," said Culkin and it's just a newspaper blows up on the door and it says 'Wet Bandits escape'."

He added: "I remember there was an entire opening sequence," explaining that it ended up 'completely different'.

Catherine O'Hara played Kevin's mother in the film (Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb)

Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara, who played Kevin's mom in the movie, also opened up about one line in particular which left her horrified at the time, recalling the moment in a speech when Culkin received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"The scene where I had to drag him upstairs to sleep in the attic because he'd misbehaved, and he says – you know, he's mouthing off about the family – and I say, 'Well, you'd be pretty sad if you woke up tomorrow morning and you didn’t have a family'," she recalled.

"And he said, 'no I wouldn't,' and I was supposed to say, 'Then say it again, maybe it'll happen'."

O'Hara, who died on January 30 2026, said that the line 'killed [here]', as she could 'not wrap [her] head around saying something so horrific to this beautiful child'.

The actor then joked that becoming a mom herself helped her understand the line, quipping: "I was not yet a mother at the time and I had no idea of the kind of things that would come out of my mouth with my own two sons."