Health officials in California have warned that the ongoing El Niño could lead to an increased blooming of highly poisonous mushrooms in the state.

The El Niño cycle has seen heavy rains in California, which experts have now advised could mean that the mushrooms sprout in greater numbers than usual due to the increased moisture levels.

Two types of mushrooms have been included in the health warning by officials, and both of them have been involved in poisonings in the past, the New York Post reports.

Both the Death Cap and the Western Destroying Angel look similar to other species of mushroom which are edible, making them a particular risk to anyone tempted by the prospect of foraging.

Advert

In a statement, the California Department of Public Health said: “These mushrooms were responsible for 50 poisoning cases resulting in four liver transplants and four deaths between November 2025 and May 2026. This mushroom can be easily mistaken for familiar edible varieties that are similar in appearance.

The advisory added: “It is unknown what impact this year’s anticipated El Niño weather pattern will have on the quantity and the distribution of Death Cap and Western Destroying Angels."

Death Caps, or Amanita phalloides, are native to Europe and spread to North America (Getty Stock)

The Western Destroying Angel is native to the Pacific Coast in North America (Getty Stock)

The Death Cap, or 'Amanita phalloides' is native to Europe and later spread to the US, and is among the most poisonous types of mushroom in the world, with just half of one containing enough poison to kill an adult human.

Meanwhile, the Western Destroying Angel, or 'Amanita ocreata', is native to the Pacific coast, and has similar levels of toxicity to the Death Cap.

Death Caps bear a similarity to the edible Paddy Straw Mushroom, or Volvariella volvacea, and the Western Destroying Angel and juvenile Death Caps can both also be mistaken for the edible Puffball mushroom.

A Deathcap looks very similar to a Paddy Straw Mushroom (Getty Stock Images)

This resemblance makes them very easy to mistake, which could prove fatal if someone accidentally consumes one of the poisonous species.

According to the British Colombia Center for Disease Control, consuming Death Caps can lead to kidney failure and liver damage, and can be fatal.

Meanwhile, the Western Destroying Angel causes similar damage, affecting both the liver and kidneys, with both species being capable of killing an adult if consumed.

Four people in California have been confirmed to have died after accidentally eating Death Caps or Western Destroying Angels in the 2025-2026 season, while four people required liver transplants to save their lives after consuming the fungus.

A map outlines where El Nino could hit the hardest (UNILAD)

Both species often see increased rates of fruiting during warmer weather, and the ongoing El Niño cycle is likely to lead to more of the fungus appearing.

The species grow on the ground close to oak trees.

Mushroom foraging is not banned in California, but officials frequently issue warnings to people about the dangers of misidentifying species.

Julie Schreiber is an expert on mushrooms and is with the North American Mycologocal Association, and warned the New York Post about the dangers of casual foraging.

“People who pick mushrooms have to be incredibly careful,” she said. “There is no telltale sign of difference between the poisonous mushrooms and edible mushrooms. You have to be 100% CERTAIN before you ingest these mushrooms.”