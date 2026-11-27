A Russian powerlifter was sadly forced to retire following a horrific accident during an attempt to bench press 605kg.

Alexander Kostyanov, 35, was attempting to break his own record at the Yermak Cup 11 in Tyumen, Russia. However, disaster struck when his arm gave way, causing the barbell to come crashing down on his body and chest. He sustained several injuries, and later said he was taken 'straight from the competition hall to the trauma center'.

In videos shared from the event, Kostyanov can heard screaming in agony following the terrifying incident, as members of his team swiftly rally around him to help him up and remove the weight from his body.

Despite sustaining multiple injuries, including a torn biceps tendon, and torn thumb ligaments, the sportsman has since taken to social media to share an update on his condition, and future.

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The powerlifter was helped back on his feet following the accident (Instagram/@alexandr___kostianov)

"The first and most important fact is that I’m alive," he penned in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

"I can’t say I’m healthy right now. Yesterday, thanks to adrenaline from the competition, emotions, and painkillers, I thought I could endure. But today, the pain is overwhelming—like howling and wanting to climb walls. I can’t sit, lie down, or walk properly. I can’t sleep for even an hour. Every cell in my body aches," he continued.

"Yes, I frantically wanted to become the first in Russia to officially exchange the historic 600+ kg on the competition post. It didn't work out," he continued, before saying he was 'moving on'.

It's highly unlikely that Kostyanov will compete again, telling his followers that he was '99% sure' that it was over, although he said he isn't 'Baba Vanga' and can't predict the future.

I’ve lifted all I’m going to lift," he said.





The 35-year-old explained that he has three children, and is now expecting a fourth. "My family needs a living, movable husband and father, not a wheelchair," he wrote.

He added that the 'surgeon’s verdict is crystal clear' and that he has 'heard, understood, and accepted'.

In a further update, he praised his wife for her support over the 16 years they had been together.

"My dear Inna Kostyanova @innakostianova I love you insanely much. And I want to say a huge manly thank you just for putting up with me for these 16 years with all my crazy goals, training, regimen and sportsmanship," he penned.

He then told her through the post that he had a 'beautiful' plan to wish her a happy anniversary in front of everyone after breaking the record.

"But life has made its own harsh adjustments. Instead of surprise and flowers, we immediately flew straight from the competition hall to the trauma center," he penned. "And our congratulations had to be postponed until the moment, while they were laying a plaster on me and awaiting the award."

He later credited his wife for sticking by him during his darkest times.