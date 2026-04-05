Tori Spelling and four of her children have reportedly been taken to hospital following a car accident earlier this week.

TMZ reported on Saturday (April 4) that authorities were dispatched to a crash in Temecula, California, just before 6pm on Thursday (April 2). The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that two cars were involved in the collision.

The publication reports that Spelling had been driving four of her kids and three friends when they were allegedly hit by a speeding driver.

No arrests have been made, meanwhile Spelling and the children were transported to hospital where they were treated for injuries.

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TMZ claim these included cuts, bruises, contusions and concussion, however the group are believed to be okay following the crash.

Spelling was reportedly in a car accident (Gilbert Flores/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Spelling is mom to Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13 and Beau, nine.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was previously involved in an accident in 2011 when she was being chased by paparazzi while pregnant.

Her rep said at the time: "Tori is really shaken up, but she and the kids are doing fine.

"She's going to the doctor for a checkup.

"[The photographer] followed her into the driveway of the school.

"She pulled into the driveway and tried to get away from him. She reversed to leave and then hit the wall."

UNILAD has reached out to Spelling's rep for comment.

The pair split in 2023 (Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)

Spelling shares her children with actor, Dean McDermott, with the pair announcing their split in 2023.

The Due South actor, 56, took to Instagram to announce the end of their marriage in a heartfelt statement at the time.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott wrote in his post.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.

“We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this."

"Thank you for all your support and kindness,” he concluded along with the praying hands emoji.

The couple met in Ottawa, Canada in 2005 while filming the TV film Mind Over Murder while they were both married to other people.

After divorcing their spouses, Spelling and McDermott got married in 2006.