While millions of Americans tightened their belts this Thanksgiving amid rising grocery prices, President Donald Trump celebrated the holiday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach—surrounded by select family members, a lavish ballroom spread, and several notable absences from his inner circle.

Trump arrived at his Florida club earlier this week for a six-day holiday stay after presiding over the annual White House turkey pardon on Tuesday, spending Thursday morning at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach before hosting his traditional Thanksgiving gathering.

Who made the Mar-a-Lago guest list – and who skipped

Although the White House has not released an official guest list, reports detailing the Palm Beach celebration reveal that the Trump family split up for the holiday this year.

First Lady Melania Trump and youngest son Barron—home on fall break from NYU—joined the president at Mar-a-Lago alongside Donald Trump Jr. and his new wife, Bettina Anderson.

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White House executive assistant Natalie Harp was also photographed boarding Marine One with the president and first lady as they departed Washington for the Palm Beach holiday trip.

Two of Trump’s older children meanwhile, skipped the Florida festivities.

Ivanka Trump remained in Miami to celebrate with husband Jared Kushner’s family, while Eric Trump traveled to North Carolina with his wife, Lara Trump, and their children to spend the holiday with her relatives.

Several high-profile Trump allies also made separate plans, with FBI Director Kash Patel celebrating in Washington with his fiancée, country singer Alexis Wilkins, and Tulsi Gabbard visiting relatives in Austin and Hawaii.

Natalie Harp flew down to Florida for the trip - however it is unknown if she was at the actual dinner itself (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

What’s on the menu and how much it costs

While the average American Thanksgiving dinner for 10 rose for the first time since 2022 following a 10 percent jump in turkey prices, celebrations at Trump’s 20,000-square-foot, gold-leaf Mar-a-Lago ballroom are far removed from standard holiday budgets.

Although the White House has not disclosed a 2026 receipt for the banquet, Mar-a-Lago’s signature Thanksgiving menu typically features an extravagant multi-course spread including a raw seafood display with stone crabs, oysters on the half shell, jumbo shrimp, and clams, alongside 'Mr. Trump’s Wedge Salad', deviled eggs, ahi tuna martinis, and lobster bisque.

The main course is then plated up and featured traditional roasted turkey with all the trimmings, served alongside prime rib with creamed horseradish.

And if that wasn't enough, the entire meal was rounded off with a three-layer 'Trump chocolate cake', pumpkin pie, pecan pie, key lime pie, toasted coconut cake, chocolate eclairs, and hot apple crisp.

Based on typical Palm Beach catering, floral, staffing, and entertainment rates, an illustrative estimate for hosting a 300-guest Thanksgiving banquet at Mar-a-Lago sits at roughly $125,000.

Trump shared a slew of holiday messages, which included mentioning his upcoming ballroom renovation ( Daniel Heuer/Getty Images)

Combative holiday message on Truth Social

Away from the dinner table, Trump also used Thanksgiving Day to post a combative holiday message on Truth Social—lashing out at political rivals, immigrants, and his own government's economic figures following Republican losses in November's midterm elections, while also defending his ongoing White House ballroom renovation project.





Later in the day, the president made his traditional Thanksgiving phone calls to US service members stationed at home and abroad.