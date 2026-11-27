a-ha frontman Morten Harket—the voice behind the unforgettable 1985 synth-pop classic "Take On Me"—has shared a deeply candid update on his battle with Parkinson’s disease, revealing that side effects from his medication have stripped away his ability to sing and play guitar.

Speaking in a new reader Q&A with The Guardian ahead of the Friday, November 27 release of his first solo album in 12 years, Human Grace, the 67-year-old Norwegian star explained how he had to piece the record together using archived recordings of his own voice from more than a decade ago.

“What has changed is my access to the skilled tools – singing and guitar – due to the Parkinson's medication side-effects,” Harket said. “For this album, we found old recordings of my voice, some from over 10 years back.”

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Despite losing access to the soaring multi-octave vocal range that made 'Take On Me' a global No. 1 hit and an 80s MTV staple, Harket insisted his diagnosis has left him fascinated rather than defeated.

“I had to reassemble myself first, to understand what it is,” he reflected. “Losing access to parts of myself I've taken for granted all my life, but also a new appreciation for the architecture of ourselves as an organism – it's so impressive. It's mind-blowing.”

‘Sometimes I Cry Suddenly and I Can’t Stop’

Harket—who first noticed subtle symptoms in 2022 when he struggled to grip his toothbrush, before publicly announcing his diagnosis in June 2025—also opened up in a separate interview with The Sunday Times about the emotional toll of the progressive neurological condition.

Doctors told the singer he had likely been living with underlying signs of the disease for up to 30 years before his brain could no longer compensate.

Since undergoing two rounds of deep brain stimulation surgery at the Mayo Clinic in 2024, he has also lost his senses of smell and taste.

Even harder, Harket admitted, are the sudden, involuntary emotional swings triggered by his treatment:

“Sometimes I cry suddenly and I can't stop or I laugh but it's not me,” he told publication. “These emotions don't feel like they are mine. That's a hard thing, feeling like you are losing who you are.”

The 80s icon had his life turned upside down by a brutal Parkinson's diagnosis, which he publicly revealed in 2025 ( Robin Burns/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

‘I Had to Get Parkinson’s to Do This’

Even so, Harket—who still insists he "hates fame" after a-ha’s overnight explosion in the mid-80s—said his diagnosis gave him the urgency to finally finish Human Grace, which features guest appearances from two of his daughters, Tomine and Karmen Poppi.

“I had to get Parkinson's to do this,” he said when announcing the record. “It all became more urgent. I needed to do something meaningful.”

And as for where he stands today? "I am still here; I am still me," Harket emphasized.



