More than 750,000 Americans have been plunged into darkness on Thanksgiving as a pair of powerful storm systems batter states across the Midwest and East Coast—knocking out power lines, grounding hundreds of flights, and forcing the historic postponement of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

According to live tracking data from PowerOutage.us on Thursday afternoon (November 26), outages surged past 761,000 nationwide—and continued climbing past 836,000 as severe weather intensified along the Eastern Seaboard.

Just five states accounted for nearly 87 percent of all blackouts reported across the country:

Virginia: ~174,000 outages

~174,000 outages Maryland: ~172,000 outages

~172,000 outages Pennsylvania: ~169,000 outages

~169,000 outages Missouri: ~117,000 outages

~117,000 outages New Jersey: ~91,900 outages

Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day parade was postponed for the first time in its 100 year history (Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images)

States of Emergency and Historic Parade Delay

The holiday chaos is being driven by a sprawling coastal nor’easter lashing the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast alongside a separate early-season winter storm dumping heavy, wet snow across parts of the Midwest, including Missouri.

Across the East Coast, the National Weather Service issued High Wind Warnings and Coastal Flood Warnings as gusts of 50 to 70 mph combined with king tides to push seawater into low-lying communities.

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Both New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency ahead of the worst of the storm.

In New York City—where wind gusts reached 56 mph at LaGuardia Airport—officials made the unprecedented decision to postpone the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday, marking the first time in the event’s century-long history that severe weather forced a reschedule.

Major bridges and highways across the Northeast were also forced to shut down as high winds and flash flooding made travel treacherous, while parts of Missouri—including the St. Louis area—were blanketed under heavy, wet snow that weighed down tree limbs onto power lines.

Further south, the same weather system dumped more than half a foot of rain on Miami by Thursday morning, leaving roads and parking lots submerged, while coastal communities from California to New England were warned to stay clear of flooded shorelines and underwater debris.

A Thanksgiving Day nor'easter storm is hitting the East Coast, bringing coastal flooding, heavy rain and high winds. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Holiday Travel Disrupted Nationwide

The severe weather has also caused major headaches for millions of Americans traveling for the holiday. By early Thursday afternoon, more than 400 U.S. flights had been canceled and over 1,600 delayed according to FlightAware, with major hubs in Washington, D.C., and the New York City metro area among the hardest hit.

Forecasters warned that conditions across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast would remain hazardous through Thursday evening before gradually clearing overnight into Friday—though utility crews cautioned that restoring power to all affected homes could take days.