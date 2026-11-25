The iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade has been postponed due to the nor-easter set to hit New York.

The cancellation of the much-loved annual event is the first time it has not gone ahead in the history of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In a statement shared by NBC 4 New York, a spokesperson for Macy’s said: “The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration.

“Due to the expected severe weather, the 100th March of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will move to Saturday, Nov. 28.”

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“Our team is working through the operational logistics for this change and will share details as they are finalized. We expect the Parade to kick off at 8.30 am on Saturday.”

They added, “Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday.”

The news comes after fears were raised over the potential grounding of the parade’s famous balloons.

Moving the parade forward to avoid Thursday’s storm had been previously considered by officials.

The type of giant helium balloons that form the centerpiece to the event are not allowed to fly when sustained winds are higher than 23 mph or shorter gusts reach 34 mph.

Further chaos is expected for the US East Coast as power outages, flooding and travel chaos were all warned about for millions of Americans.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said New York, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley could experience winds of up to 60 mph.

“The worst of it is expected late tomorrow afternoon,” Hochul wrote on X.

“A good time to stay inside, watch some football and sleep off that big meal!”

She reassured New Yorkers that state emergency responders were on the ready and asked that local forecasts be monitored and a cautious approach is taken to travel plans.

Since its first outing in 1924, the parade has only ever been cancelled during WW2 between 1942 and 1944 due to the wartime demand for rubber and helium.

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