Todd Barbee voiced Charlie Brown in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, the 1973 TV special that first aired on CBS two days before Thanksgiving that year. He also voiced several other characters in the special.

Now, he has revealed that the role did not bring in any ongoing payments for decades.

During a recent appearance on Nostalgia Tonight with Joe Sibilia, Barbee said he went almost 50 years without seeing a residual check from the special.

"We did not receive any residuals at all. In fact, I didn't receive a single residual until about six years ago," he said.

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Barbee stressed that the original pay was far from small, though. "I will say, that they paid us pretty handsomely at the time," he added, describing the amount as 'significant' by 1970s standards.

He said the money went toward something lasting. "I actually used that money to help my mom buy the house that she still lives in to this day," he shared.

Todd Barbee voiced Charlie Brown in the 1973 TV special A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, which first aired on CBS two days before Thanksgiving that year.(Apple TV)

Which Peanuts specials did Todd Barbee voice Charlie Brown in?

Thanksgiving was not Barbee's only turn as the character. Aside from that special, he voiced Charlie Brown in four other TV specials: You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown in 1972, There's No Time for Love, Charlie Brown in 1973, and It's a Mystery, Charlie Brown and It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown, both in 1974. He also voiced the role in four episodes of a Peanuts TV series that aired from 1972 to 1974.

His route into the franchise began earlier. Barbee first auditioned for 1966's It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown but was 'not selected for that'.

His dad worked for former TV producer Lee Mendelson, who was holding the auditions, and the Thanksgiving special came a few years later.

Barbee says he did not receive a single residual from A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving until about six years ago. (ABC 7 News)

Barbee said he knew from the start that the job would not last forever. He recalled getting a letter from the producers as he got older, which essentially said the actors had aged out of the role.

"One of the things that's very interesting about all the characters in Peanuts is you got a 'Dear John' letter the moment your voice changed," Barbee said. "I knew going in that it was a limited run. And I remember seeing the letter and just kind of shaking my head."

After a few years in the Peanuts universe, he decided to step back from the spotlight. "I told my parents, 'I don't really want to be involved in this kind of stuff anymore,'" he shared. "And they said, 'That's your decision, son,' and that was that."

These days, the specials still bring money in for him.

"Now, I do make some money every day off all the specials," the actor said. "It's not giant amounts of money but it's significant, and I look forward to getting that check every year."