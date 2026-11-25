Mila Kunis has been looking back on the early days of her relationship with husband Ashton Kutcher, and has candidly revealed who she and Kutcher have both locked lips with.

Appearing on Tuesday's episode of Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the actress reminded listeners that the couple have both smooched two of the same actresses: Natalie Portman and Zoe Saldana.

Need a reminder?

Kutcher kissed Portman, 45, in No Strings Attached and Saldana, 49, in Guess Who, which was released in 2005.

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Kunis, meanwhile, co-starred with Saldana in After Sex in 2007, and her character briefly hooked up with Portman's in the 2010 film Black Swan.

Mila Kunis' character hooked up with Natalie Portman's in the 2010 film Black Swan. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Kunis confessed that the Black Swan experience was 'uncomfortable and yet really comfortable'.

"Nat and I were really good friends," she explained. "It's uncomfortable because you want to laugh at the insanity. But you're so comfortable with one another because you're such close girlfriends.

"So there's that weird level where you're like, 'What are we doing? We look like idiots'."

At the time, Kunis was in a relationship with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin.

The pair appeared together in Black Swan (Searchlight Pictures)

How did Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher start dating?

The Family Guy voice actress also took listeners back to the beginning of her romance with Kutcher, which started in 2012. She said she gave her now-spouse a 'second look' at the Golden Globes that year.

"I looked at him the first time in how many years and went, 'Oh, he's kinda hot'," she recalled.

The former That '70s Show co-stars stayed in touch after the awards show.

Kutcher invited Kunis to a housewarming party, where the pair clicked, even though the Two and a Half Men alum had wanted to set her up with his best friend.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher began dating in 2012 and married in July 2015. They share daughter Wyatt, 12, and son Dimitri, 9. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

"I was watching him smoke. I had just quit ... and I was like, 'I just want him to breathe it on me for a second,'" she remembered. "Throughout the night, as he would smoke, he would get closer and closer until ... there was no more place to go."

Kunis had previously said on Marc Maron's WTF podcast in 2018 that the two 'never dated'. "Ash and I hooked up. ... [Eventually], I walked up to him and I was like, 'You know what? I actually care about you, and I don't wanna mess anything up, so I'm just going to walk away before it becomes too much,'" she said.

The next day, Kutcher turned up at Kunis' house and asked her to move in with him, which she did.

The pair went on to marry in July 2015. They now have two children: daughter Wyatt, 12, and son Dimitri, 9.