Safety and style, what more can a homeowner want? Well, that's exactly what they'll get with Amazon's new Ring doorbell.

Since acquired Ring in February 2018, Amazon has continued to expand its smart home security range, combining innovative technology with stylish designs.

Amazon's newest model features Retinal 2K, which means homeowners aren't just seeing more through a wider field of view, they're seeing more clearly, day and night.

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2k lets users block out areas of their view, as well as take control of their privacy with advanced Privacy Features.

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"At Ring, it’s not just about resolution. We fine-tune our cameras for clarity and low-light performance, combining advanced hardware with powerful processing. The result? Sharp, true-to-life video with wider coverage, from your home to your phone," the website reads.

What's more, the Ring doorbell is super easy to install, with users able to fit their own in just minutes. No handyman needed!

The model also comes in three stylish colours, Speckled Gray, Matte Mocha and Speckled White, so there's a design for everyone!

There's no better time to buy a Ringdoor bell than now, with Amazon US and Amazon UK offering 20% off in the Black Friday Big Deal.

Ring doorbell users can see their home or business in crisp clarity (Amazon)

Ring doorbells most advanced features yet

Catch details at a distance, inspect faces, and more with the doorbell's Retinal 2K video and 6K zoom.

Clear view after dark with Night Vision, even in low light.

See, hear, and speak in real time with Live View and Two-Way Talk.

Easy charge with via USB-C.

Real-time phone notifications.

Block out areas of your view with Privacy Zones and take control of your privacy with advanced Privacy Features.

Hear alerts with Alexa's Echo Dot and check video with Echo Show.

Save your recorded videos for up to 180 days.

More features available with a Ring Subscription Plan (sold separately).

Users can buy the Ring doorbell separately, or as part of a bundle on Amazon. Bundles include the Echo Dot, and Echo Show 8. All are available on discount via Amazon's Black Friday Big Deal.

Customers are delighted with their purchases, with one five star review reading: "Really happy with this Ring doorbell. Setup was straightforward and the picture quality is excellent, giving a clear view of the front of the house both during the day and at night."

Those in the US can purchase the latest Ring doorbell model at Amazon US, whereas those overseas in the UK can purchase theirs from Amazon UK.