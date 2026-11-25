A rapper whose song climbed to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 has started stocking shelves at a grocery store.

ILoveMakonnen, born Makonnen Kamali Sheran, revealed the career change in November 2026 in a video clip he shared online.

In it, he says he is working to support his baby. "Somebody's got to get paid because baby needs food," he said.

The clip runs for around 20 seconds.

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ILoveMakonnen appears in a red hoodie and a blue beanie as he shows off shelves lined with bottles of water and packages that he says he stocked himself.

"So, I started my new job today stocking at the grocery store," he tells viewers.

He also reveals he had been working since around 8:30 a.m. before turning to viewers with a question. "Don't you guys think it looks good?" he asks.





ILoveMakonnen has also spoken about how the work makes him feel. Speaking in an interview with Variety, the rapper said the job makes him feel "useful as a human again" and added: "I'm not useful in music anymore." He also said he enjoys helping his community and feels comfortable taking on everyday service work, having held similar jobs before finding fame.

He has also recently clarified that an earlier viral clip of him working in a kitchen was for a fundraiser to rebuild Burn Money Studios.

ILoveMakonnen, born Makonnen Kamali Sheran, revealed in November 2026 that he has taken a job stocking shelves at a grocery store. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

What is ILoveMakonnen best known for?

ILoveMakonnen was born on April 12, 1989, and first made his name in the underground music community of Atlanta.

His breakthrough came with the track Club Goin' Up on a Tuesday, which he co-produced with Metro Boomin and Sonny Digital.

Drake later remixed the song, which went on to receive a Grammy nomination for best rap/sung collaboration.

ILoveMakonnen’s breakthrough track Club Goin’ Up on a Tuesday was remixed by Drake and received a Grammy nomination for best rap/sung collaboration. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Why did ILoveMakonnen leave OVO Sound?

He signed with Drake's OVO Sound imprint in September 2014 but parted ways with the label around 2016, citing creative differences and a lack of support.

ILoveMakonnen has also shared his struggles since coming out as gay. While he believes the decision cost him bookings and left him with less work, he said it was about paving the way for younger queer artists in hip-hop.

Even so, he remains influential through artists such as the late Lil Peep, with whom he created the song I've Been Waiting alongside Fall Out Boy.

Despite stepping back from the commercial spotlight, the 37-year-old has not stopped making music.

He still records independently - including his recent single Lie 2 Me and an upcoming joint album titled Over It with longtime collaborator Key! - explaining that creating music now feels like therapy rather than a job.

Having lived in Portland after relocating from New York a decade ago, he now plans to move back to Atlanta soon, embracing a quieter life away from music industry politics.