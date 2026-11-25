The U.S. Army has gone ahead with its plan to detonate the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide in Iowa.

The controlled explosion of approximately 68 barrels, containing more than 97,000 of lead azide, took place at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday morning.

The Army have said that they will provide update 'no later than two hours after the explosion'.

“EPA will continue our monitoring efforts during the scheduled, controlled detonation, along with immediate and continuous post-event sampling and subsequent remediation as necessary following the detonation," the US Environmental Protection Agency said.

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The Army have said that they will provide update 'no later than two hours after the explosion'. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A reporter from KWQC reported seeing a large amount of smoke from the area.

As seen on X, formerly known as Twitter, FEMA released an alert to those within 20 miles of the area, warning them to close their windows to 'block lead dust'.

"FINAL REMINDER. Controlled denotation at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (Middletown) today at 9 AM (in 1 hour) EVACUATION IS NO LONGER SAFE OR ADVISED!" the alert read. "All residents within 20 miles including Middletown, Augusta, and Burlington must SHELTER IN PLACE immediately. STAY INDOORS with windows closed to block lead dust."

The controlled explosion has raised health and environmental concerns over the potential spread of lead dust, with the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr, announcing on Wednesday morning: “We will stay on the ground to support the community through the response and recovery."

The US Army said earlier this week that their 'objective was to keep the public safe'.

The controlled explosion also affected flights around the area, with The Federal Aviation Administration restricting flights around Middletown.







