A total of 31 countries have issued guidance on how to prepare for a potential 'Phase Black' scenario, including a list of essential items to pack in an emergency kit.

Governments around the world are urging people to prepare for potential emergencies by stocking up on essential supplies and putting together emergency kits.

Amid growing concerns about possible threats to everyday life, including cyberattacks, war, extreme weather, and power outages, the advice is designed to help people remain self-sufficient if access to basic services is disrupted.

So far, 31 countries have issued guidance on preparing for a potential 'Phase Black' scenario, an extreme emergency that could disrupt access to essential supplies, including food and electricity.

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Those countries include:

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

People all over the world have already begun stockpiling non-perishable foods. (Getty Stock Images)

And in response to the growing number of warnings, the British Red Cross, a UK humanitarian charity supporting people affected by crises, disasters and conflicts worldwide, has published a list of essential items it recommends households keep in an emergency kit.

They recommend keeping:

Drinking water for three days

Long-lasting food that does not require refrigeration

A flashlight and spare batteries

A battery-powered or wind-up radio

A mobile phone charger and portable power bank

Cash for essential purchases

Essential medication and copies of prescriptions

A basic first aid kit

Hand sanitizer and wet wipes

A tin opener

Copies of important documents in a waterproof bag

Paper copies of important phone numbers

Spare house and car keys

Pen and paper

Keeping an 'emergency kit' is recommended. (Getty Stock Images)

The charity also stresses the importance of ensuring everyone in the household understands what to do in an emergency and is familiar with the supplies available.

Alongside the basic essentials, it recommends keeping additional items close at hand, including blankets, sleeping bags, warm clothing, waterproof bags, a whistle and duct tape.

While more countries are expected to issue guidance over the coming months, it's worth noting that the advice varies between countries, with recommendations tailored to the specific risks and potential emergencies they may face.

The US has existing emergency preparedness advice published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which also recommends keeping mobile phones and other electronic devices fully charged, and having alternative power sources available for essential equipment.