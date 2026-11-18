Warning: This article contains discussion of child abuse which some readers may find distressing.

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt are heading into parole hearings at the Utah State Correctional Facility next month.

Ruby's daughter, Shari Franke, has now said people shouldn't be shocked if the parole board grants both women parole.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she addressed those who 'can't believe' the pair are up for parole, claiming there is 'a very good chance' they will get it.

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Shari said Utah uses a formula to work out how long a recommended sentence should be, factoring in 'prior offenses and risk factors'.

By that measure, she said, Jodi and Ruby ended up with a recommended term lower than their mandatory minimum of four years.

Ruby, a former YouTuber, and her mentor Jodi were sentenced in February 2024 on four counts of aggravated child abuse involving two of Ruby's children, though not Shari.

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt's parole hearing will be held on December 7 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Both received four consecutive sentences of one to 15 years.

Shari was upfront about the limits of her knowledge, writing: "I don't know if the parole board even considers the actual crime."

In her account, the focus allegedly lies elsewhere: "They use spreadsheets and look at behavior in prison."

When could Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt be released?

Ruby's hearing is set for December 7.

In an aside, Shari acknowledged that it has been three years, and said she believed actual release takes a while even after parole is granted, putting the total at 'about four' years by the time the pair would 'get out'.

Shari Franke is the daughter of Ruby Franke and has confirmed she will not attend the parole hearings (Instagram/@sharilfranke)

Shari has confirmed she won't attend the hearings, but shared the statement she sent to the parole board on Instagram.

In it, she asked the board to deny both women, saying of Ruby: "She has been a monster her entire adult life, and there's no way that's changed in three years."

In an earlier post to her Instagram, Shari said she last spoke to her mother face to face four years ago, calling it 'the most stressful experience of my life'.

She added that she will 'never accept Ruby's apology', and has had to 'struggle with what forgiveness means over the last four years'.

Shari also revealed she has been in therapy for three years and still has 'nightmares at least weekly' about being trapped in Ruby's home.

"Three years cannot fix a lifetime of hurt," she added later in the statement.

In a shorter message addressed to Jodi, Shari claimed she had 'reportedly tried to take back her plea deal', describing her as 'one of the most dangerous people I know'.

She also alleged Jodi made her feel 'small and insignificant' when the pair did counseling together, and advised her to follow her own teachings: be 'vulnerably humble, impeccably honest, and personally responsible'.

Shari closed by telling the board: "For the first time in our lives, my family is happy."

She said she feared Ruby would 'insert herself into our lives directly or indirectly' if released, despite an existing no-contact order.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues or want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, the Childhelp USA National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453) operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and receives calls from throughout the United States, Canada, US Virgin Islands, Guam and Puerto Rico.